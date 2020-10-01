Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020: MI Wary Of Marauding KXIP

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will aim to bounce back from defeats as they go head on in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi tonight. The KXIP vs MI clash will be one between big-hitting batsmen and some smart bowlers. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, the only two centurions in this edition of the IPL, will spearhead the KXIP batting. Punjab suffered a shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals after scoring 200-plus runs but their main bowlers, especially Sheldon Cottrell, would have learnt their lessons going into this match against MI. In terms of balance KXIP have a good attack with two clever spinners -- Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi -- in their ranks. Mohammad Shami is always an asset and much will depend on how he controls two in-form Mumbai batsmen -- Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. MI's middle order is also delivering. Ishan Kishan missed a hundred by the barest of margins in that Super Over loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kieron Pollard was in smashing form. MI will expect all-rounder Hardik Pandya to contribute more than what he has done so far. It's match number 4 for both teams. Get live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs MI here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine