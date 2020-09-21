September 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Hopefully Will Pull Up Well And Play Against CSK, Says RR Skipper Steve Smith

IPL 2020: Hopefully Will Pull Up Well And Play Against CSK, Says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Steve Smith, who got hit on the head during a net session before the first ENG vs AUS ODI in Manchester, is hoping to play Rajasthan Royal's first IPL 2020 match

PTI 21 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Hopefully Will Pull Up Well And Play Against CSK, Says RR Skipper Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL 2020: Hopefully Will Pull Up Well And Play Against CSK, Says RR Skipper Steve Smith
outlookindia.com
2020-09-21T18:38:30+05:30

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith is all set to return to action during his team's opening IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, having successfully recovered from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England.

IPL Full Coverage | Cricket News

Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester, missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia's medical team.

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. (I have) been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I'll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow," Smith said.

The skipper is confident that the team is in a very good space to begin with and can't wait to get cracking.

"The guys have been here for a month now and from all reports, the training has been magnificent. It's been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We're in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we're ready to get going."

Smith is confident that Royals will get off to a good start.

"Chennai and Mumbai both have been two really strong teams for a long time now. We obviously watched a bit of the game the other night, the Super Kings played really well to get over the line in the end.

"Hopefully, we can put on a really good show and get our campaign off to a good start," Smith said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Luis Suarez Terminates Barcelona Contract, Agrees To Join Atletico Madrid As Free Agent - Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Steve Smith Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos