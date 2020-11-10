IPL 2020 Final, MI Vs DC - Ten Facts You Should Know Ahead Of Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals Clash

After 52 days and 59 matches, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season, with Mumbai Indians winning the three previous clashes -- the first league match by 5 wickets and the return leg by 9 wickets. The four-time champions won the first Qualifier by 57 runs to book their sixth final.

Ahead of the mega-final at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here's a look at ten must-know facts:

1. The winners of IPL 2020 will only get 50% of what Mumbai Indians earn for winning IPL 2019 (Rs 20 crore0. The 2020 champions will receive Rs 10 crore, while the runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore, thanks to coronavirus.

2. Of course, this will be the first IPL final which will be played without fans.

3. Mumbai Indians are looking to win the title for the fifth time, while Delhi Capitals are making their maiden finals appearance.

4. But Delhi have three players who have won the title with other teams - Shikhar Dhawan (SRH in 2016), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK in 2010 & 2011) and Axar Patel (MI in 2013).

5. Mumbai Indians can once again win the title as the table-toppers. They have done it twice, in 2017 and 2019. Rajasthan Royals are the only other team to do, in the inaugural edition.

6. Mumbai Indians are also looking to win the title for the first time in an even year. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in 2010 final. They won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

7. 2020 final will be a battle between the most successful captain, Rohit Sharma and the youngest captain, Shreyas Iyer (25 years 340 days).

8. For the record, Rohit was 26 years and 26 days old when he led Mumbai Indians in 2013. And tonight, Iyer can become the youngest captain to lift the coveted trophy.

9. Iyer will also be the first Mumbai born cricketer who will captain against Mumbai in an IPL final.

10. And, there will be no closing ceremony. The BCCI had in fact canceled the opening ceremony too.

Match facts:

Umpires - Chris Gaffaney and Nitin Menon

Third umpire - Anil Chaudhary

Reserve umpire - KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match referee - Javagal Srinath

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

