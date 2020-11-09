Live Cricket Streaming, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Final: MI Chase Fifth Title, DC First

In the fitness of things, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams on the league table will be clashing in Tuesday's IPL 2020 final. While defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing for their fifth crown, Delhi Capitals will be chasing their maiden crown. If records are any yardstick, then Mumbai Indians will start overwhelming favourites. Rohit Sharma's MI have beaten Shreyas Iyer's DC thrice this season and all wins were by emphatic margins. But it will be a new day on Tuesday and at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the team that plays well in the 40 overs will end up as champions. See live coverage of DC vs MI online and on live TV. (POINTS TABLE | RESULTS)



The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 final will be live streamed on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. Live streaming will begin at 7.30 PM Indian Standard Time. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV.



IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. IPL fans can watch DC vs MI live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.



Ricky Ponting’s Delhi Capitals will be hoping to be fourth time lucky against Mumbai Indians this season, and the Aussie legend believes his team has the firepower to do so. (PREVIEW)



“We’ve got enough firepower (to beat Mumbai). If they will be sitting back and thinking if there’s a team they wouldn’t want to play, it’ll be us. But it’s about us – it’s about how we turn up, how we play, as simple as that. We’ve been long way from our best in the games we’ve played against Mumbai so far, and once we sit down today and try to address some of the areas that we haven’t played well against them – our powerplay batting, our death bowling – if we rectify those things and play somewhere near our best then absolutely I’ve got no doubt that we’ll win,” Ponting said.



The DC vs MI final will be all about mini battles. Both sides are rather equally matched and the better bowling side will have the edge. It will all boil down to execution and MI have been better on that count. Will they have an off day?



"Mumbai have played some pretty fearless cricket, some high-risk cricket certainly in the way they’ve batted. We know they rely on Trent Boult with the new bowl to take wickets for them – so if we can get that part right, and if they just have a few things go against them, and we execute and put them under pressure, then I’m sure the result can change,” Ponting said.



Enjoy live coverage of DC vs MI.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine