IPL 2020, DC Vs SRH: Classy Kane Williamson Leaves Delhi Bowlers Clueless, Fans Impressed - WATCH

September 29, 2020
Corona
Former captain Kane Williamson finally played his first match of IPL 2020 as SunRisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals with a hope to win their match

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2020
Kane Williamson finally played first IPL game of 2020
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2020-09-29T21:51:28+05:30

Star batsman Kane Williamson returned to SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI as the former champions look for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. And soon, the Kiwi captain made his presence felt by playing a classy innings on a difficult Abu Dhabi top against Delhi Capitals.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer won a good toss and put SRH into bat. SRH skipper David Warner and his fellow opener Jonny Bairstow struggle to time their shots, but still managed to add 77 runs in 9.3 overs. After But they lost two quick wickets -- Warner (45 off 33) and Manish Pandey (3 off 5) -- both to Amit Mishra, inviting Williamson to the centre.

Williamson then played one nice innings, 41 off 25 with the help of five fours, before holing out in the last over. During his knock, the 30-year-old played some fine shots, leaving Delhi bowlers clueless.

Here's the highlight:

Williamson, who led Hyderabad during the IPL 2018 in the absence of Warner, replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the eleven.

And his return to the XI left fans emotional. Here are some reactions:

Hyderabad, however, failed to end with a flourish and could manage only 162/4.

Outlook Web Bureau Kane Williamson Abu Dhabi Cricket IPL Video Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad Sports

