IPL 2020, DC Vs KXIP: Marcus Stoinis Bludgeons Kings XI Punjab Bowlers En Route To 20-ball Fifty - WATCH

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a devastating knock to turn the tables on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday at Dubai, UAE.

Stoinis, 31, hit a 20-ball fifty after Mohammed Shami toyed with Delhi batsmen. In his 21-ball innings, the Aussie hit seven fours and three sixes, the majority of which coming in the last two overs of the Delhi innings, bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan respectively.

Watch the dismissals here:

In the process, Stoinis also matched legendary Virender Sehwag as the joint-second fastest fifty hitter for DC. Chris Morris leads the chart with a 17-ball fifty against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

It doesn't come as a surprise, though. He is being groomed as Australia's own MS Dhoni. And tonight, he showed a glimpse of what's coming.

Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first. Then, Shami broke Delhi's backbone in a fiery spell. The right-arm pacer returned with figures of 3/15, his best IPL efforts.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron

Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

