IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals – As It Happened

RESULT: Delhi Capitals Won By 37 Runs

Both the teams entered the match as the joint-worst starters, but Mumbai Indians have owned that unwanted record thanks to Rishabh Pant. Since 2013, Mumbai have lost all their opening matches. Delhi, now have their first win in six opening attempts.

Rishabh Pant's blazing half-century guided Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener.

Sent into bat, Delhi were helped by Colin Ingram's 32-ball 47 and Shikhar Dhawan's 43 at the Wankhede Stadium, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to power them to 213 for six.

In reply, MI were stopped at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 213/6 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 78 not out, Colin Ingram 47, Shikhar Dhawan 43)

Mumbai Indians: 176 all out in 19.2 overs (Yuvraj Singh 53).

Mumbai Indians Innings; Target - 214

11:54 PM IST: First wicket for Rahul Tewatia. Lightning stumping from Rishabh Pant to dismiss Mitchell McClenaghan, and that's all. Jasprit Bumrah opted not to bat. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.

11:52 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada started the penultimate over of the match with two back-to-back wides. Then, had Yuvraj Singh (53 off 35; 4sX5,6sX3) caught at mid-wicket by Rahul Tewatia. Fourth catch for Tewatia, only the fourth player to do so in an IPL match after Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner and Jacques Kallis. FoW - 170/8 (18.1 Over). New man Rasikh Salam and Mitchell McClenaghan continued were busy taking singles and doubles. MI were 176/8 after 19 overs. 38 from 6 balls.

11:46 PM IST: A lucky four off the third ball, beating the third man, and fifty for Yuvraj Singh. 15th for him in IPL. He took 33 balls to reach the mini-landmark. Mitchell McClenaghan ended the over with a four. Nine runs from it. MI were 168/7 after 18 overs. They need 46 runs from the last two overs.

11:41 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada got his first wicket in the form of Ben Cutting (3 off 4), caught behind. Mumbai also wasted the review. FoW - 153/7 (16.2 Over). Mitchell McClenaghan was Yuvraj Singh's new partner. After 17 overs, MI were 159/7.

11:32 PM IST: Yuvraj Singh, making his debut for the sixth time in IPL, kept producing his majestic hits. Hit Axar Patel for two sixes in the over. 16 runs from the 16th over. MI were 150/6. He's on 47 off 29. Ben Cutting was hit latest partner.

11:28 PM IST: Krunal Pandya's little late-night vigil ended. Caught by Rahul Tewatia at deep mid-wicket off Tret Boult. Krunal made 32off 15 with five fours and a six. It was Kiwi pacer's first wicket. FoW-134/6 (14.6).

11:23 OM IST: Krunal Pandya and Yuvraj Singh keeping the Mumbai Indians hopes alive. Krunal hit Ishant Sharma for a six and two fours to take 16 runs from the 14th over. MI were 123/5.

In the previous over, Keemo Paul conceded seven runs, which included a four, hit by Krunal.

11:13 PM IST: Three balls later, new man Hardik Pandya walked back without scoring. Caught and bowl for Axar Patel. Krunal Pandya joined Yuvraj Singh in the centre. MI were 101/5 after 12 overs. Yuvi's waging a lone battle.

11:09 PM IST: Keemo Paul broke the stand. He had Kieron Pollard (21 off 13)caught at deep by Rahul Tewatia. FoW - 95/4 (10.5 Over). Six runs and a wicket in the over.

11:04 PM IST: Huge over for Mumbai Indians. 20 runs from Axar Patel's first over. Yuvraj Singh started with a six off the first ball, Kieron Pollard responded with a four off the third, then Yuvi completed with a six and four. MI were 89/3 after 10 overs.

10:58 PM IST: Kieron Pollard and Yuvraj Singh rebuilding the Mumbai Indians innings. They have added 24 runs in 19 balls. Keemo Paul conceded eight runs in the ninth over. MI were 69/3.

10:52 PM IST: 12 runs from Rahul Tewatia's first over, four off the first ball and a six to end the it – both hit by Kieron Pollard. MI were 61/3 after eight overs.

10:42 PM IST: Shreyas Iyer produced a direct hit to send Suryakumar Yadav back (2 off 6). FoW - 37/2 (5.1 Over). Then, Trent Boult took a stunning catch at the boundary to dismiss Quinton de Kock (27 off 16). FoW - 45/3 (5.5 Over). Ishant Sharma delighted. Nine runs and two wickets in the over. MI were 46/3 after six overs. That brought Kieron Pollard and Yuvraj Singh together for the hosts.

In the previous over, Kagiso Rabada conceded only four runs to tighten the noose around Mumbai Indians.

10:28 PM IST: Ishant Sharma got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma (14 off 13). He had Mumbai Indians captain caught by Rahul Tewatia. FoW - 33/1 (3.3 Over)

10:25 PM IST: Quinton de Kock showed Mumbai's intent. He punished Trent Boult with a six and two fours. 17 runs from the over. Mumbai were 28/0 after three overs.

10:20 PM IST: Tidy start from veteran Ishant Sharma. Six runs from his first over, which included an edgy four off the bat of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai were 11/0 after two overs.

10:14 PM IST: Trent Boult started the proceedings with a five-run over. For Mumbai, captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the innings.

Delhi Capitals Innings

9:56 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah started the final over with a single to Rahul Tewatia, then Rishabh Pant hit him for a six. A dot ball, then a sweep six. Stunning. A single, then another. Bumrah then fell awkwardly, wreathing in pain. 16 runs from the over. Delhi scored 99 runs in the last six overs to post a huge 213/6.

9:50 PM IST: Rishabh Pant on fire. 21 runs from the penultimate over, bowled by Rasikh Salam. Two sixes, including one one-handed maximum, and a four. Delhi were 197/6 with Pant on 71 off 24. Six sixes for Pant now.

9:44 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah got his first wicket of the day, in the form of Axar Patel (4 off 2). FoW - 175/6 (17.2). Rahul Pawatia joined Rishabh Pant, even as the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman continued his onslaught. Pant hit Bumrah for a six off the third ball. After a dot ball, he hit a four to bring up fity. He took just 18 balls. Fastest against Mumbai Indians in IPL. After 18 overs, Delhi were 176/6. Pant on 52 off 19.

9:36 PM IST: Rishabh Pant was dealing in boundaries, but Delhi Capitals have lost another wicket. Mitchell McClenaghan had Keemo Paul caught at by Quinton de Kock (3 off 5). FoW - 157/5 (16.5 Over). 12 runs and a wicket from the over. McClenaghan thus completed his spell, 40/3. Delhi were 161/5 after 17 overs.

9:30 PM IST: Rishabh Pant hit Ben Cutting for two fours and a six in the 15th over, but he lost Shikhar Dhawan's partnership. FoW - 131/4 (15.1 Over). Hardik Pandya had Dhawan (43 off 36; 4sX4,6sX1) caught at deep mid-wicket by Suryakumar Yadav. Pant then hit Hardik for six, four and six to end the over. Delhi were 149/4 after 16 overs.

9:17 PM IST: Only two singles from Hardik Pandya's third over. After Colin Ingram's departure, Rishabh Pant joined Shikhar Dhawan in the centre. Delhi were 114/3 after 14 overs.

9:12 PM IST: Ben Cutting struck in his over. He was hit for two fours, off the second by Colin Ingram, and off the fourth by Shikhar Dhawan; but had the last laugh by dismissing Ingram. Caught at deep by Hardik Pandya. FoW - 112/3 (12.6). 10 runs and a wicket from the over.

9:07 PM IST: Seven runs from Jasprit Bumrah's second over. Shikhar Dhawan hit him for a four off the third ball. Delhi were 102/2 after 12 overs. Dhawan and Colin Ingram have added 73 runs in 50 balls for the third wicket.

9:01 PM IST: 46 runs in the last four overs for Delhi as Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram have added 66 runs in 44 balls. Ingram, 40 off 24, hit Krunal Pandya for three fours in the 11th over. Dehli were 95/2.

8:58 PM IST: Another good over for Delhi. 12 runs from Mitchell McClenaghan's third over. Shikhar Dhawan hit him for a four and six, off the first and fourth balls. Delhi were 82/2 after 10 overs.

8:54 PM IST: Eight runs from Krual Pandya's over. Like his younger brother, he too started the spell by conceding a four, hit by Colin Ingram. Delhi were 70/2 after nine overs.

8:50 PM IST: One big over for Delhi. 13 runs from Hardik Pandya's second over with Colin Ingram hitting him for a four off the first ball and six off the fifth ball. Delhi were 62/2 after 8 overs.

8:45 PM IST: Another brilliant over from Rasikh Salam. Four runs from his third over. His figures so far: 3-0-21-0. Delhi were 49/2 after seven overs.

8:37 PM IST: Not the greatest of starts for Hardik Pandya. He was hit for a four by Shikhar Dhawan but came back strongly to concede only nine runs from his first over. Time out. Delhi were 45/2 after six overs.

8:32 PM IST: Rohit Sharme introduced Jasprit Bumrah into the attack in the fifth over. Three runs from it. Delhi were 36/2 with Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ungram unbeaten on 6 off 12 and 5 off 4 respectively.

8:26 PM IST: Mitchell McClenaghan has done it again. THe Kiwi pacer has Shreyas Iyer (16 off 10) caught at cover by a flying Kieron Pollard. FoW-29/2 (3.4 Over).

8:14 PM IST: Debutant Rasikh Salam opened the bowling for Mumbai, conceding six runs. Then Mitchell McClenaghan had Prithvi Shaw cuaght behind next over. Delhi were 11/1 after two overs.

8:10 PMIST: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bowl.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

READ IANS Preview:

After a disappointing last season, three-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to start afresh when they take on Delhi Capitals in their opening game. A lot was expected from Mumbai in 2018, but the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to qualify for the play-offs. However, playing at home in their first game of this season, Mumbai will aim to kick-off their journey on a positive note.

With the Wankhede wicket known to be batsmen friendly, the contest promises to be full of runs as both teams boast of some big-hitters.

While Mumbai have the likes of Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh to smash the ball around, Delhi have quality batsmen in Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Not to forget the prowess of Chris Morris at the back end of the innings.

Delhi, who have not reached the final of the league even once, have a young skipper in Iyer, who will lead the side from the start of the league after taking over from Gautam Gambhir midway into the last season. The youngster, however, will look to leave the disheartening memories behind as the team has been given a completely new look.

Meanwhile, a lot will be expected from local boy Shaw though he will not be representing the home team. The young opener knows the wicket and conditions at the Wankhede like the back of his hand and might prove to be useful if he's picked in the playing XI.

Delhi will also look for some all-round performance from Morris, who has been a valuable player for the franchise. Morris' ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and bowl some deadly yorkers makes him a huge asset for Delhi. Mumbai will expect similar services from Hardik Pandya, who has performed with both bat and ball over the years.

The hosts will also look for a blast from Yuvraj. After the southpaw went unsold in the first-round of the IPL auctions in Jaipur, Mumbai showed faith in him and bagged him at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Skipper Sharma is likely to open with Kishan and the duo will aim to give a solid start to the Mumbai innings.

Coming to the bowlers, Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande and Jason Behrendorff, among others. While Bumrah and Behrendorff will aim to give some early jolts to the visitors, Markande will be expected to keep things tight in the middle overs.

The leg-spinner was amongst the wickets in 2018, scalping 15 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of under nine.

On the other side, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada will look after Delhi's pace attack while the spin department will be led by the experienced Amit Mishra.

Overall, looking at the two squads, an electrifying clash is on the cards on Sunday.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa