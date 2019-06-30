India's Rishabh Pant Makes Cricket World Cup Debut Against England At Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant has made his Cricket World Cup debut for India, as the 21-year-old has been named in his side's roster against England. The BCCI flew in Pant has Shikhar Dhawan's replacement. The youngster was earlier named as a standby.

Dhawan was hit on his thumb by a delivery from Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, earlier in the tournament during India Vs Australia. After the incident, Dhawan looked to be in pain but continued to bat, scoring 117 runs off 109 runs. However, he didn't take the field during Australia's innings. Dhawan was expected to be back before the Bangladesh fixture on July 2, but has been ruled out of the tournament.

Earlier, in an interview with Yuzvendra Chahal, Pant revealed that it is dream to play in a World Cup.

"When I didn't get selected, I thought may be I didn't do something right, so I became more positive and focused on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. I kept practising. Everyone has one dream of making India win the World Cup," said Pant on a Chahal TV episode, posted by BCCI's Twitter account.

India are currently playing against England in the tournament, at Edgbaston. The Men in Blue also have a chance to knockout the hosts from the competition while consolidating their position in the top half of the table and also qualify for the semis.