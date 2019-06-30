Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Fans To Support India Vs England, Sing Jana Gana Mana

With India set to face England in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Pakistan cricket team fans have decided to cheer for the Men in Blue. Such a surprising move is being done as a loss for England increases the Green Army's chances to qualify for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, a fan also sang India's national anthem.
Former England captain decided to ask Pakistan fans via Twitter, "Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?”
Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019
The question sent fans into a Twitter-fest, where many revealed that they would be supporting their eternal rivals.
Jana Gana Mana— Nasir Ali (@FCA90) June 26, 2019
Adhinayak jaya hay
Bharat Bhagya Vidata https://t.co/EXeJPuxYyk
We are supporting India because we will beat them in Semi- Final or Final like the way we did in 2017 Champions Trophy.— Haqeeqat TV (@Haqeeqat_TV) June 26, 2019
Jai Hind— Raj Singhania ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@abdullahmajeed_) June 26, 2019
Not the coloniser— Mashal Iftikhar (@DesiDocMI) June 26, 2019
Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³
Definitely backing India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ for two reasons— Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019
1- they’re neighbours
2- they’re passionate about cricket
1947 : Divided by England— Justabhi (@justabhii) June 27, 2019
2019 : United by England #CricketWorldCup19 https://t.co/tRiNTsVaZf
Is that even a question? pic.twitter.com/CenAXF1A47— zaki zaidi (@zakiistan) June 26, 2019
Although, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side had a poor start (three defeats in first five fixtures), Pakistan have bought themselves back on track, after wins against Afghanistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Meanwhile, England have had two consecutive defeats (Sri Lanka and Australia) lately, and need to win their next two games to progress to the semi-finals.
