Indian Sprinter Hima Das Bags Fifth Gold Medal In A Month, Wins 400m Race

Indian sprinter Hima Das won her fifth gold medal of the month, in the 400m race, at the Czech Republic on July 20.

The Assam native registered a timing of 52.09 seconds, which is also her season-best. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

She tweeted, "Finished 400m today on the top here in the Czech Republic today."

The 19-year-old also won the 200m gold in Tabor Athletic Meet, while three gold medals at different events in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

Earlier it was also revealed that she had donated half her month's salary to the Assam flood's chief minister’s relief fund.

Her coach Nipon Das confirmed the development.

“Yes, Hima has told me about that. I’m glad to see her responsibility towards the people of her state who are suffering. This indicates that she is not only a good player but also a responsible citizen,” Das told Outlook.

(ANI Inputs)