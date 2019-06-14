India Vs Pakistan In Cricket World Cup: How Effective Mohammad Amir Has Been Against Virat Kohli's Team?

In what is being advertised as a final before the Cricket World Cup 2019 finale itself, India face Pakistan on June 16 in a highly anticipated clash. Other than the generic fanfare associated with this fixture, why don't we take a look at some of the hidden elements of this eternal rivalry; surely a statistics' junky's delight!

The Men in Blue have won all their World Cup matches against the Green Army. The teams have played six matches against each other. Interestingly, five of those wins have come after defending a first innings total for the two-time champions.

Team India (Men's) have also won four of their last five ODIs against Pakistan. The only loss was in the finals of an ICC tournament in 2017.

The upcoming encounter will take place in Manchester's Old Trafford. So, both teams have met each other once in the same venue, in 1999 World Cup, when India won by 47 runs. Also, after that win, the Men in Blue have played once more in Manchester, losing to England in 2007 by three wickets. It was also Pakistan's sixth straight loss at Old Trafford. But after that, they won against New Zealand in the same venue during semi-finals of the 1999 tournament, while also beating England in 2003.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq's ODI batting average is 57.2 (1,486 runs). He is amongst the players to have scored 1,000+ ODI runs. Only two players in that circle have a better average than him; namely Ryan ten Doeschate (67) and Virat Kohli (59.5).

Bowler Mohammad Amir registered his career-best ODI figures (5/30) in his country's latest 41-run loss to Australia. But Amir hasn't bowled any Indian out in six previous ODIs.

In what is an amazing record, Kohli is 57-runs away from becoming the ninth player to register 11,000 ODI runs. Legend Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record of reaching the milestone quickest in 276 innings. The former has played 221 innings so far. Also, in their six World Cup matches, Tendulkar won the man-of-the-match award thrice.

Swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma has scored 95, 56,122* and 57 in his last four ODI innings. If he scores another 50, he will be the fourth player to do so for India. Tendulkar and Rahane have already done it. Meanwhile, Kohli has done it twice.

Well, so these are the important statistics for the upcoming fixture between India and Pakistan, to be held at Manchester's Old Trafford, on June 16.

(Inputs from Opta)