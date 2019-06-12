Cricket World Cup 2019: Sania Mirza Lashes Out At Television Advertisements Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza took to Twitter on Wednesday, to share her thoughts regarding the recent television advertisements of the Cricket World Cup 2019, ahead of India's clash against Pakistan. The 32-year-old expressed her irritation on advertisements displays in both countries.

Sania Mirza tweeted, "Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!"

Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border ðÂÂÂ¤® seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2019

Lately, Pakistan's Jazz TV teased the upcoming clash by making mockery advertisement of IAF Pilot Abhinandan's capture. In the video, the model has Abhinandan's signature moustache, and is seen wearing a blue jersey (representing Team India's colors). In the footage, the person answers interview-styled questions, an environment similar to the one of Abhinandan.

Just like Abhinandan's video (released by Pakistan military), the model keeps on repeating, "I am sorry. I am not supposed to tell you this." The questions range from India's starting XI, to the team's toss strategy. Like the victim of this video, the model keeps on sipping a cup of tea.

Also, India's advertisement broadcasted by Star has received quite some flak. In the video, an Indian fan calls himself as Pakistan's father. Fans have deciphered it as the Men in Blue's domination over their eternal rivals in World Cup, as India have never lost to Pakistan in this competition.