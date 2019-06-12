Cricket World Cup 2019: Emotional Shikhar Dhawan Indulges In Poetry, Says 'Courage' Is His Strength

After being ruled out of action for three weeks, India's swashbuckling batsman Shikhar Dhawan has taken to social media in making his objectives clear of a strong comeback in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

In his tweet, the Chandigarh lad quoted famous Urdu poet, Dr Rahat Indori. Making his aims for ongoing competition clear, Dhawan wrote, "Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain... Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain... Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi... Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain..."



The tweet can be translated as, "Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage."

It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb. After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Rishabh Pant has been called up to cover for Dhawan. Pant won't be replacing the senior batsman.

(Inputs from PTI)