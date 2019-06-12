Cricket World Cup 2019: Emotional Shikhar Dhawan Indulges In Poetry, Says 'Courage' Is His Strength

﻿
Shikhar Dhawan is injured and out of action for three weeks for the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. In his latest tweet, he used Dr Rahat Indori's Urdu poem as a source of inspiration.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
Shikhar Dhawan shared a poem via social media, regarding a strong comeback from him in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-06-12T16:14:19+0530

After being ruled out of action for three weeks, India's swashbuckling batsman Shikhar Dhawan has taken to social media in making his objectives clear of a strong comeback in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Full Coverage | Fixture | Points Table

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

In his tweet, the Chandigarh lad quoted famous Urdu poet, Dr Rahat Indori. Making his aims for ongoing competition clear, Dhawan wrote, "Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain... Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain... Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi... Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain..."

The tweet can be translated as, "Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage."

It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb. After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Rishabh Pant has been called up to cover for Dhawan. Pant won't be replacing the senior batsman.

(Inputs from PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant Nottingham Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Twitter Sports

