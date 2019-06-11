Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out For Three Weeks Due To Injury

Well, it looks like Shikhar Dhawan is set to be on the sidelines for three weeks, due to a fractured thumb. The 33-year-old is part of the India squad, for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, will be missing crucial fixtures (New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, and England). There is a high possibility that he could be back before the fixture against Bangladesh, on 2nd July.

It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

The Delhi Capitals player received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He looked in considerable pain, but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, he didn't take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

It was also revealed that physio Patrick Farhart would take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Earlier after the win against the Baggy Greens, Dhawan had stated, "We are happy with the result, as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. We are very happy with the performance overall."

Over the years, Dhawan has built a good partnership with Rohit Sharma. The duo have put in terrific performances in national colors. With quite a few important matches coming up, his absence will raise an issue as to how will India cope without him. The Men in Blue have been in terrific form of late, winning both their World Cup fixtures (against South Africa and Australia).

Other than scoring runs, Dhawan's main asset is to reduce the pressure off Rohit Sharma. Sharma usually takes time to adapt to opposition deliveries, and it is his partner-in-crime who reduces the pressure.

Dhawan's injury is a big blow to the Men in Blue's ambitions. But the question remains, can India cope without him?