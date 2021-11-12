Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: India Vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Women’s T20 Cricket - Full Schedule

Women's cricket, in its T20 format, is making its Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: India Vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Women’s T20 Cricket - Full Schedule
India, Pakistan, Australia and Barbados are in Group A. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: India Vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Women’s T20 Cricket - Full Schedule
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T09:04:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 9:04 am

Indian national women's cricket team will start their Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a Group A fixture against the T20 World Champions Australia. Besides India and Australia, Group A also has Pakistan and Barbados. Expectedly, the India vs Pakistan clash will headline the competition. (More Cricket News

The schedule of the eight-team women's T20 cricket competition at Birmingham 2022 was announced on Friday. Hosts England will play their first match on July 30, against a qualifier (CWGQ) in Group B, who will be decided by a qualifying tournament in early 2022. Other teams in the group are New Zealand and South Africa.

The semi-finals will be on August 6, and the final on August 7. Unlike ICC events, the Games will have a bronze medal match to decide the bronze medallists. The play-off is also scheduled for August 7.

Women's cricket and T20 are making their Commonwealth Games debut in this edition. All the matches will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Check the full schedule here (all times local)

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Group A

Australia vs India: Friday 29 July, 11:00
Pakistan vs Barbados: Friday 29 July, 18:00

India vs Pakistan: Sunday 31 July, 11:00
Barbados vs Australia: Sunday 31 July, 18:00

Australia vs Pakistan: Wednesday 3 August, 11:00
India vs Barbados: Wednesday 3 August, 18:00

Group B

New Zealand vs South Africa: Saturday 30 July, 11:00
England vs CWGQ: Saturday 30 July, 18:00

England vs South Africa: Tuesday 2 August, 11:00
CWGQ vs New Zealand: Tuesday 2 August, 18:00

South Africa vs CWGQ: Thursday 4 August, 11:00
England vs New Zealand: Thursday 4 August, 18:00

Semi-final 1: Saturday 6 August, 11:00
Semi-final 2: Saturday 6 August, 18:00

Bronze medal match: Sunday 7 August, 10:00
Final: Sunday 7 August, 17:00.

The XXII Commonwealth Games begins on July 28 and will conclude on August 8, 2022.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Edgbaston Birmingham England Cricket Other Sports 2022 Commonwealth Games India Vs Pakistan Women's Cricket T20 Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Uganda Para-Badminton International: Indian Players Safe After Twin Blasts Near Team Hotel

Uganda Para-Badminton International: Indian Players Safe After Twin Blasts Near Team Hotel

IND Vs NZ: India T20 Captain Rohit Sharma To Prioritise On ‘Instilling Sense Of Security In Players’

Asian Archery Championships: India Confirm Three Medals, Face ‘Nemesis' Korea In All Finals

Pakistan To Host 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, First World Tourney After 1996 - Full Schedule 2024-2031

Emotional David Warner Reveals Getting Dropped By Sunrisers Hyderabad During IPL 2021 'Hurt'

Venkatesh Iyer Says He Is Not In Indian T20 Team Vs NZ As Hardik Pandya's Replacement

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Stuns World No.10 Kanta Tsuneyama

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand’s Tim Southee Hopes ‘Exhausting’ Bubble Life To Go Away Soon

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

England Cricket Racism: Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Allegations Against Michael Vaughan

England Cricket Racism: Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Allegations Against Michael Vaughan

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid

#MeToo: WTA CEO Calls For Investigation After Chinese Tennis Player's Social Media Post

#MeToo: WTA CEO Calls For Investigation After Chinese Tennis Player's Social Media Post

IND Vs NZ T20s: Wanted To Refresh After 12 Weeks Of Cricket, Says Trent Boult On Missing Test Series

IND Vs NZ T20s: Wanted To Refresh After 12 Weeks Of Cricket, Says Trent Boult On Missing Test Series

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement