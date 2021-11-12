Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, Virat Kohli To Take Over In Second; No Rohit Sharma - Full Squad

The India vs New Zealand Test series begins in Kanpur (November 25). The Test will be played in Mumbai from December 3.

Ajinkya Rahane (L) had led India to the famous Test series victory in Australia last year. | BCCI

2021-11-12T13:21:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 1:21 pm

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the first Test against New Zealand at home starting November 25 in the absence of the regular captain Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Virat Kohli, who relinquished T20 captaincy after India were eliminated from the T20 World Cup in group stages, will join the team in the second Test and will captain the team.

“Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team,” BCCI said in a statement. Meanwhile, newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma is a surprise omission from the red-ball squad. 

Along with Rohit Sharma,  wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested as part of BCCI's workload management policy.

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Test squad along with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.  New Zealand are the current ICC World Test Champions after they beat India at Lord's in June.    

Full Indian Test squad vs New Zealand:

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli (to join in second Test)

