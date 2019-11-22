IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Toy With Bangladesh In Their First-Ever Day-Night Match

Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout in 30.3 overs (Shadman Islam 29; Ishant Sharma 5/22). India 1st innings: 174 for 3 in 46 overs (Cheteshwar Pujura 55, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Ebadat Hossain 2/61).

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli (59) and Ajinkya Rahane (23) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading by 68 runs. Earlier, Ishant Sharma claimed his 10th five-wicket haul to lead India's charge.

8:37 PM IST: Stumps! India lead Bangladesh by 68 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli and Ainkya Rahane are unbeaten on 59 off 93 and 23 off 22 respectively. IND - 174/3 (46)

8:29 PM IST: Third maiden over for Al-Amin Hossain, to Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper is unbeaten on 59 off 93. He has added 33 in 35 balls for the fourth wicket with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (19 off 16). India lead by 64 runs. IND -170/3 (45).

8:06 PM IST: Virat Kohli reaches yet another fifty, in 76 balls, with a four. IND 144/3 (40)

8:02 PM IST: WICKET! Ebadat Hossain claims the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara (55 off 105, 8x4s). Caught by Shadman Islam. FoW-137/3 (39.1). Ajinkya Rahane is the new man.

7:59 PM IST: The stand between Cheteshwar Pujara (55 off 104) and Virat Kohli (46 off 74) is approaching 100-run mark (94 off 157). India have added 29 runs in the last ten overs and the lead is now 31. IND - 137/2 (39)

7:41 PM IST: Cheteshwar Pujara (49 off 88) one run from his fifty. He has so far hit eight fours. And is on an 84-run stand in 133 balls with Virat Kohli (42 off 66). India now lead by 21. IND - 127/2 (35)

7:10 PM IST: Virat Kohli crosses 5000 runs as Test captain, in 86 innings. And he's the quickest to get there, beating Rickey Ponting, who took 97 innings. IND -105/2 (27).

7:03 PM IST: Fifty-run stand for Cheteshwar Pujara (35 off 52) and Virat Kohli (30 off 42) -- 58 runs in 73 balls. IND - 101/2 (25), trail Bangladesh by 5 runs.

6:48 PM IST: A maiden from Al-Amin Hossain, to Virat Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara (28 off 46) and Kohli (24 off 30) added 45 runs in 55 balls as India inch closer to Bangladesh's first innings total of 106 runs. IND - 88/2 (22), still trail by 18 runs.

6:31 PM IST: Virat Kohli warming up. Hits a sublime cover drive off the fourth ball of the 17th over. Then gets a lucky one in the next over. He's on 20 off 16, and has added 33 runs in 31 balls with Cheteshwar Pujara (20 off 36). India trail by 30 runs. IND - 76/2 (18)

6:08 PM IST: Post-Tea session resumes and Rohit Sharma leaves. After hitting Ebadat Hossain for back-to-back fours, shoulders the fifth ball and is adjudged LBW. FoW-43/2 (12.5). Virat Kohli is the new man.

5:51 PM IST: Time for legends. Former players are taking the lap of champions!

5:45 PM IST: Tea break. Rohit Sharma (13 off 30) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7 off 21) are unbeaten for India. They trail Bangladesh by 71 runs. IND - 35/1 (12).

But the match has been dominated by concussion subs. Bangladesh now have two such. Nayeem Hasan replaced by Taijul Islam, and Mehidy Hasan on for Liton Das. Both got hit on the helmet by Mohammed Shami.

5:38 PM IST: Cheteshwar Pujara hits his first four. Finds the gap in gully reason with subline placement, off the fifth ball of the 11th over, bowled by Al-Amin Hossain. IND 32/1 (11). Then, Rohit Sharma gets a life. Dropped by Al-Amin at deep.

Meanwhile, Liton Das has been taken for a CT scan.

5:25 PM IST: Another maiden over for Abu Jayed, to Rohit Sharma (12 off 23). IND-23/1 (8). Trail by 78 runs.

5:08 PM IST: Al-Amin Hossain removes in-form Mayank Agarwal (14 off 21). Mehidy Hasan takes the catch. IND - 26/1 (4.4); BAN - 106.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man for India.

4:54 PM IST: Rousing start from Indian openers. Mayank Agarwal hits Al-Amin Hossain for a four off the first ball, then Rohit Sharma opens his account with a six, off the fifth ball. Abu Jayed is Al Amin's new-ball partner. IND - 13/0 (2)

4:43 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja gets to bowl only one over and Ravichandran Ashwin none as Indian pacers rock. Five for Ishant Sharma, his first in 12 years at home, three for Umesh Yadav and two for Mohammed Shami. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 29 off 52. Liton Das, who retired hurt, made 24 off 27. And Nayeem Hasan made 19 off 28. Innings Break.

4:36 PM IST: Mohammed Shami takes the last wicket. Abu Jayed doesn't last long. Caught by Cheteshwar Pujara. Bangladesh all out for 106 in 30.3 overs. All the wickets to pacers. Rare!

4:30 PM IST: Ishant Sharma completes five-wicket haul, in style. First in 12 years. Nayeem is bowled (19 off 28). BAN - 105/9 (29.5). Abu Jayed is the last man.

4:20 PM IST: WICKET! Nayeem Hasan hits Mohammed Shami for back-to-back fours in 27th over. Role reversal. Then, Cheteshwar Pujara takes a very good catch to send Mehidy Hasan back. Moments ago, Ishant was reprimanded for running into the danger area. Hasan made 8 off 13. BAN - 98/8 (27.6).

3:59 PM IST: This match isn't lasting long. Ishant Sharma cleans up Ebadat Hossain (1 off 7). Off stump goes for a walk, upside down. BAN - 82/7 (23.5). That's the third wicket for Ishant.

3:50 PM IST: Nayeem Hasan is fine. Will continue batting.

3:44 PM IST: Mohammed Shami hits Nayeem Hasan on the helmet. Shami is terrorising the Tigers. Another medical attention. Indian physio is also in the centre. BAN - 73/6 (22.1)

3:40 PM IST: Post-lunch session is on. Ebadat Hossain replaces Liton Das.

3:25 PM IST: India's pace troika once again wreaked havoc as Bangladesh top-order were blown away to be reduced to 73 for 6 in country's first 'Pink Test' where the pre-match hype didn't translate into a quality contest. Read the full LUNCH REPORT.

3:02 PM IST: Liton Das is not feeling well. He was struck by a bouncer from Mohammed Shami in the 21st over and braved for a while. Now, physio is there. And he is retiring hurt. Probably another concussion sub. That's the protocol. Not a good sight. He was batting at 24 off 27 with five fours. BAN - 73/6 (21.4). And with that, umpires call for Lunch.

2:45 PM IST: WICKET! Another brilliant effort from Indian fielders. Wriddhiman Saha takes a stunning catch to send Mahmudullah (6 off 21) back. Second wickets for Ishant Sharma. Nayeem Hasan is the new man. BAN-60/6 (19.4).

2:38 PM IST: Liton Das and Mahmudullah in a 17-run mini-stand after Umesh Yadav show. BAN -55/5 (18)

2:19 PM IST: WICKET! Umesh Yadav gets his third. Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam's vigil is over. Caught behind. 29 off 52. Liton Das is the new man. BAN 38/5 (14.2)

2:12 PM IST: Three scalps and 17 runs off the last 30 balls. Bangladesh 33/4. Shadman 28*, Mahmudullah 0*

2:04 PM IST: WICKET! Mushfiqur (0) gets an inside edge and the ball cannons into the stumps. First wicket for Shami. What a start for India! Bangladesh four down in the first hour itself. Mahmudullah comes to the crease.

1:57 PM IST: WICKET! And Mohammad Mithun (0 off 2) lasts only two balls. Bowled by a Umesh Yadav beauty. Inside edges into the stumps. BAN 17/3 (10.3)

1:55 PM IST: WICKET! Take a bow. Rohit Sharma steals a catch from Virat Kohli. Brilliant take at second slip. Umesh Yadav induces a nick off the defensive Mominul Haque (0 off 7), and the ball flies to the cordon, where Rohit dives to his right and takes a stunning catch. Single-handed. Mohammad Mithun is the new man. BAN 17/2 (10.1)

1:52 PM IST: Wow. Devilish swing. Wriddhiman Saha, diving to his left, takes a stunning take. Come evening, it will become a lot harder for him. BAN-17/1 (10)

1:40 PM IST: First bowling change. Mohammed Shami on, and makes it interesting. India take review and a wasted effort. Marais Erasmus on the spot. Ball missing the bat. BAN - 16/1 (7.2)

1:33 PM IST: WICKET! Two balls later, Ishant asks again. Given again, this time LBW. Bangladesh reviews but this time, they lose. Imrul Kayes is out. (4 off 15). Mominul Haque is the new man for Bangladesh. BAN - 15/1 (6.3)

1:29 PM IST: Appeal for caught behind against Imrul Kayes and given. Bangladesh reviews. Not from the bat, from the flannel of the trouser. Nonetheless, Ishant Sharma is operating very well. BAN - 15/0 (6.1)

1:19 PM IST: Shadman Islam hits Umesh Yadav for two fours in the fourth over. Confident start from Bangladesh. BAN - 13/0 (4).

1:07 PM IST: Umesh Yadav shares the new ball with Ishant Sharma. And first run for Bangladesh, a single off the second ball of the second over. Imrul Kayes plays it down leg.

1:01 PM IST: Ishant Sharma with the first over. Shadman Islam faces him. Imrul Kayes is Islam's opening partner.

12:56 PM IST: And the traditions. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly helps Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ring the Eden Bell. Meaning, it's good to go.

12:52 PM IST: Players and officials are out. National Anthems next.

12:51 PM IST: By the way, as promised by Sourav Ganguly, it's a packed house today. A long time coming, and it's finally here, and everyone seems happy. Kolkata has been a brilliant host, as usual.

12:46 PM IST: Here's what Kohli said at the toss - "Surfaces underneath could allow our spinners to come into the game in the first two sessions, before the pacers come in under lights. Got to be precise and focussed in the first session to get hang of the pink ball. Feels great, we're just fulling a responsibility."

12:41 PM IST: And the dignitaries are here. Bangladesh premier is here. She's introduced to both the teams. Sachin Tendulkar is also there.

12:37 PM IST: Team News

India are unchanged. Two changes for Bangladesh. Al Amin comes in place of Taijul and Nayeem Hasanin for Mehidy Hasan.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.

12:32 PM IST: TOSS - Virat Kohli spins the coin and Mominul Haque calls it right. Head it is, and Bangladesh win the toss. They will bat first in the historic match.

12:25 PM IST: Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report.

The surface surprisingly doesn't sport the green colour. He expected the pitch to have a lot of grass so as it to ensure the pink ball doesn't soften, but this is interesting. "May be dew could be the reason," Dasgupta reckoned.

11:58 AM IST: An special coins have been minted for the toss.

11:53 AM IST: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly received the visiting dignitary at the Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Hasina along with the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will go to the Eden Gardens Stadium and ring the ceremonial bell at about 12:30 PM After watching the first session of the match, Hasina will return to the hotel.

11:47 AM IST: Here are the squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain.

11:42 AM IST: Kolkata's iconic spots turn pink to welcome the historic Test. Landmarks like the Big Ben on Laketown, Howrah Bridge, Tata Centre, Eden Gardens, the Elliot Park, and Shahid Minar are all decked in pink to mark the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly posted some pictures of the spots.

"Welcome to pink test ..@JayShah @bcci," he wrote.

