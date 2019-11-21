Poshan
IND Vs WI: Indian Squads For Home Series Against West Indies Announced - Who's In, Who's Out?

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies, starting with the first T20I at Mumbai on December 6

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2019
Who's who of Indian cricket at the team selection meeting.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
The Indian selection committee headed by MSK Prasad on Thursday announced Indian squads for next month’s T20I and ODI series against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli, who was rested during the Bangladesh T20I series, returned to lead the side in both the formats. Besides the skipper, Mohammed Shami also featured in both the squads.

But, recuperating Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah continue to be out of contention with their respective injuries.

Here are the squads:

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies. The T20Is will be played at Mumbai on December 6, followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11).

The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

