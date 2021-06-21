June 21, 2021
India At Tokyo Olympics: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar, Bajrang And Deepak Punia Seeded

But Sumit Malik, who had won an Olympic quota in the 125kg category, has been provisionally suspended by world body UWW for failing a dope test

PTI 21 June 2021
Out of the Indians who have qualified, the seasoned Bajrang Punia (in pic) and Vinesh Phogat have a good chance of winning a medal.
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar were on Monday seeded in their respective categories for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August. (More Sports News)

Both Bajrang and Deepak have been seeded second in the 65kg and 86kg category while Ravi has been seeded fourth in the 57kg. Star female wrestler Vinesh is the top seed in the 53kg category.

Russia's Rashidov Gadzhimurad is the top seed in men's 65kg, Serbia's Stevan Micic in the 57kg and Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati in the 86kg.

Sumit Malik, who had won an Olympic quota in the 125kg category, has been provisionally suspended by world body UWW for failing a dope test.

Out of the Indians who have qualified, the seasoned Bajrang and Vinesh have a good chance of winning a medal.

