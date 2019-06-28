﻿
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has bowled less than 17 overs in two ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches, but taken eight wickets -- four each against Afghanistan and the West Indies -- which included a dream delivery which is already hailed as the possible contender for the ball of the tournament

Outlook Web Bureau 28 June 2019
Mohammed Shami has set the 'pace' for India with his brilliant bowling.
Fans wonder why Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was given the man of the match award for his brilliant spell against the West Indies during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Point Table | Schedule

He returned with figures of 4/16 from his spell of 6.2 overs as India thrashed the Windies by 125 runs after setting a target of 269 runs. This was his successive four-wicket haul. In the previous match too, he was overlooked despite becoming the first bowler to take a hattrick in the tournament. Eight wickets in less than 17 overs.

Also watch: Shami's Hilarious Cottrell Mimicry Leaves Teammates In Splits

But the 28-year-old made his outings memorable for the fans by producing lip smacking deliveries – unplayable yorkers, magical nip-backers, nasty bouncers, et al.

The best of the lot was a dream delivery which claimed the wicket of Shai Hope at Old Trafford, which has been hailed as probably the best delivery of the tournament so far, even eclipsing the one produced by Australia’s Mitchell Starc to dismiss England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Also read: Estranged Wife Slams 'Beshram' Shami For Following Females On TikTok

Shami then followed it up a nasty bouncer to bounce out Oshane Thomas, pretty ironic considering how often Indian batsmen of the yore used to be intimidated by the Windies fast bowlers.

Also read: Shami Says He's Fully Fit To Strike Anytime, Anywhere

A rare sight indeed! Now the tables are turned and setting the ‘pace’ is Shami.

Watch both the deliveries here:

Coming back the man of the match, Shami was the reason for India’s wins against both Afghanistan and the Windies. Against the Afghans, he finished off a tense match by taking the last three wickets after removing opener Hazratullah Zazai to give India an 11-run win. But the award went to Jasprit Bumrah, who got two wickets. Against the Windies, skipper Virat Kohli won the award for his 82-ball 72. India won the match by 125 runs.

And even after producing two ‘match-winning’ performances, Shami may still warm the bench as unbeaten India continue their World Cup campaign. He was drafted into the XI as a replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Once Bhuvi regains match-fitness, Shami is likely to be overlooked.

Mohammed Shami Shai Hope Oshane Thomas Bhuvneshwar Kumar Virat Kohli Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team

