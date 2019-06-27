﻿
Mohammed Shami is having a whale of a time on the field, helping India remain the only unbeaten side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but his struggles in personal life are quite evident with estranged wife washing their dirty linen in public

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
Charges of domestic abuse and violence, multiple extra-­marital affairs against Mohammed Shami – all purportedly proved by screenshots of various soc­ial media platforms – crashed down like an avalanche.
Pacer Mohammed Shami is making all the right noises with his veritable bowling as India remain the only unbeaten team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but his estranged wife comes with yet another reason to blame him.

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier accused Shami of demanding dowry and using his family members to physically assault her, wrote “Lafanga shami Ahmad ne tiktok account khola hai usme 97 logon ko follow kia hai Lafange NE jisme 90 ladkien hai, khulla besharm Lafanga hai,ek bachi ki bap ho kar sharam nhi ise chiii chiii (which can be roughly translated to: Rogue Shami has recently opened a TikTok account with him following 97 people of which 90 are females. He is shameless. He has one daughter but still he is shameless)."

Shami, 29, became the second Indian bowler to take a hattrick in World Cup during their group match against Afghanistan. On Thursday, he took the first two West Indian wickets of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope to give India are headstart in their defence of 268/7 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

 

