Mohammed Shami Gets Clean Chit By BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

In a major relief to Mohammed Shami, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit has given a clean chit to Indian fast bowler over the allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's ACU head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, had given a seven-day deadline to Kumar to submit the report on the issue.

This direction came after cricketer's wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler.

Though Jahan retracted fixing allegation, the CoA had taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter.

However, it is now confirmed that the ACU head has submitted his confidential report to the CoA and that the Supreme Court-appointed committee was of the view that there is no further action required against Shami under the BCCI anti-corruption code.

Shami has also been included in Grade B?of the BCCI's annual retainer contracts after the board found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer.

"Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter.For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade 'B' annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami," the statement from the BCCI read.

Earlier, a case was registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by his wife, who has claimed that Shami has been having extra-marital affairs and abusing her physically and mentally.

In a series of claims made by her last week, Jahan, for once, had also alleged that Shami could be involved in match-fixing.

However, Shami had rejected all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.

ANI