Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid a solid foundation for India against Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. But the Indian duo was involved in a mess up only to see Pakistan fielders committing an even bigger crime.

In the ninth over of the match, Rahul played a Wahab Riaz delivery to mid-wicket and looked for double. But the Indian openers failed to communicate properly, leaving Rahul stranded in the middle.

Then this happened:

Pak_mess_up_edit_0 from Last on Vimeo.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and put India into bat in the marquee clash of the tournament.

Then, Indian openers took over. Opener Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit back-to-back centuries.

In the last outing against Pakistan in Dubai at Asia Cup 2018, the right-handed batsman hit an unbeaten 111.

Rohit, 32, reached the hundred with a single off the last ball of the 30th over, bowled by Shadab Khan. He took 85 balls to reach the mark, with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

He was also involved in an India vs Pakistan World Cup record stand with KL Rahul (47 off 78), a 136-run opening partnership inside 24 overs.

When at 111, he became the highest individual scorer in an India vs Pakistan World Cup fixture. The previous high was 107 by Kohli at Adelaide in 2015.