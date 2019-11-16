IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Pair Of Sixes! Strangest Thing In Cricket Happened To Bangladesh Openers

Poshan
﻿
Not only Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes made identical scores in both the innings, but also fell to same bowlers, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav respectively each time during the first Test against India at Indore

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2019
Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes, left, touch gloves with batting partner Shadman Islam after hitting a boundary on delivery of India's Umesh Yadav, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019..
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-11-16T15:33:39+0530

Call it a quirk of fate, in one of the strangest things to happen in cricket, Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes got off for identical scores in both the innings of the first Test match against India, with Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav getting the wickets, twice each, respectively at Indore.

Day 3 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

In the first innings, Sharma had Islam caught behind for six runs of 24 runs, while Yadav had Kayes caught by Ajinkya Rahane for the same runs off 18 balls. Both the batsmen hit a four each.

The same thing happened during the second innings with Islam and Kayes falling to the Sharma and Yadav respectively - both bowled - for identical scores. Islam even faced an identical number of deliveries.

Read: Kohli Takes Informed Decision To Declare Indian Innings

It looked like this:

1st Innings

Shadman Islam (6 off 24) c Saha b Ishant
Imrul Kayes (6 off 18) c A Rahane b Umesh

2nd Innings

Shadman Islam (6 off 24) b Ishant
Imrul Kayes - (6 off 13) b Umesh

India were well placed for an innings wins with Mohammed Shami once again leading the charge. After 65 overs, Bangladesh were 204/7.

In reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 150, India declared at 493/6.

