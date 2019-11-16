IND Vs BAN, Indore Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli Takes Informed Decision To Declare Overnight And Target Early Win

India declared their first innings at the overnight score of 493 for 6 in reply to Bangladesh's 150 in the opening Test at Indore on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav remained unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively.

With a lead of 343 runs, Virat Kohli & Co can hope to hand Bangladesh an innings defeat. But it looked little early to declare an innings considering there are three days' play left in the match and India will not like to bat again.

However, many will agree that the decision taken by Kohli is an informed one. And here, we have the numbers to back it.

In the last ten second innings by visiting teams in India, the highest score made was 299/5,

The highest second innings score posted by a visiting side in the last Test matches in India was 299/5 by Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017. In the nine other occasions, none of the visiting teams had managed to reach even the 200-run mark.

Here's a look back at the last ten second innings by visiting teams in India: 133 (last), 189, 191, 127, 196, 103, 299/5, 166, 75/7 and 137.

And, India looked well on course to wrap up the match on Day 3. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma struck early, to leave Bangladesh in a precarious situation. The visitors were 18/2 in after eight overs.