IND Vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh Makes Bold Rohit Sharma Prediction After Hitman's 26th ODI Ton

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who helped India win ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, was one of the first celebrities to hail Rohit Sharma's scintillating century against Bangladesh

Outlook Web Bureau 02 July 2019
Yuvraj Singh recently retired from international cricket while Rohit Sharma remains as one of India's batting mainstays.
2019-07-02T19:04:21+0530

Yuvraj Singh, probably India's greatest ICC Cricket World Cup player, made a stunning prediction about Rohit Sharma, who on Tuesday toyed with Bangladesh bowlers during their group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Rohit raced to his 26th ODI hundred to become the first batsman to hit four centuries in the ongoing ICC tournament. In the process, he equaled Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara's (2015) all-time record of hitting four centuries in a single edition of World Cup.

He also overtook Australian opener David Warner as the leading scorer of the tournament. Rohit now has 544 runs in seven innings as against Warner's 516 from eight innings.

Soon after Rohit reached his hundred, Yuvraj took to Twitter to hail the knock and predicted that the India vice-captain may well win the man of the series. Yuvraj himself was the man of the series during India's successful campaign in 2011.

Yuvraj was not the only one to hail Rohit's knock:

Other contenders for the man of the series award are Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Warner, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc, etc.

Besides, he became only the second Indian batsman after Tendulkar to score 500+ runs in a World Cup. Tendulkar scored 673 in 2003 and 523 in 1996.

He also overtook MS Dhoni as India's most prolific six-hitter in ODIs. He now has 230 maximums, as against Dhoni's 228. But the all-time record still belongs to Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351). Other batsmen ahead of Rohit in the list are West Indies' Chris Gayle (326) and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (270).

