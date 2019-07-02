Yuvraj Singh, probably India's greatest ICC Cricket World Cup player, made a stunning prediction about Rohit Sharma, who on Tuesday toyed with Bangladesh bowlers during their group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Rohit raced to his 26th ODI hundred to become the first batsman to hit four centuries in the ongoing ICC tournament. In the process, he equaled Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara's (2015) all-time record of hitting four centuries in a single edition of World Cup.

He also overtook Australian opener David Warner as the leading scorer of the tournament. Rohit now has 544 runs in seven innings as against Warner's 516 from eight innings.

Soon after Rohit reached his hundred, Yuvraj took to Twitter to hail the knock and predicted that the India vice-captain may well win the man of the series. Yuvraj himself was the man of the series during India's successful campaign in 2011.

Yuvraj was not the only one to hail Rohit's knock:

And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ #hitman you beauty ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ no 4 âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ well played champion !!! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

5th century in 15 World Cup innings for Rohit Sharma. Amazing hunger and consistency. #IndvBan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2019

The one distinct change I see in Rohit sharma lately is the maturity. Until 2016 his conversion of 50s to 100s was 22.8%. Since then its skyrocketed to 54%.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CWCUP2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 2, 2019

I have just seen that Rohit six off Fizz. I’ll never be the same again. — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) July 2, 2019

ROHIT SHARMA's last three ODI inns in Birmingham:



100* vs Bangladesh, Today

102 vs England, 2019

123* vs Bangladesh, 2017



- 1st player with a hat-trick of ODI 100s at a venue in England

- 2nd Indian with a hat-trick of ODI 100s at a venue (Virat Kohli: Colombo)#CWC19 #INDvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 2, 2019

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ Rohit Sharma, you genius.



Back to back centuries for @ImRo45 and fourth in #CWC19, 26th overall in ODIs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ADD8j8wDQz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019

Such a pleasure to be at the ground to see Rohit Sharma bat like this. Would have been even more fun if he had gone on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019

500 runs for Rohit Sharma in #CWC19

500+ runs by Indians in a single #CWC edition

673 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2003

523 - Sachin Tendulkar in 1996

500*- Rohit Sharma in #CWC2019#IndvBan#BanvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

Other contenders for the man of the series award are Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Warner, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc, etc.

Besides, he became only the second Indian batsman after Tendulkar to score 500+ runs in a World Cup. Tendulkar scored 673 in 2003 and 523 in 1996.

He also overtook MS Dhoni as India's most prolific six-hitter in ODIs. He now has 230 maximums, as against Dhoni's 228. But the all-time record still belongs to Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351). Other batsmen ahead of Rohit in the list are West Indies' Chris Gayle (326) and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (270).