Monday, Oct 04, 2021
‘Important For Us Not To Overreact, Overcorrect’, Says Kane Williamson After KKR Loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their 10th defeat in IPL 2021 out of 12 matches. Williamson took over SRH captaincy from Warner midway in the season.

With just four points from 12 games, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to finish at the bottom of IPL 2021. | File photo

2021-10-04T11:58:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 11:58 am

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson feels that one shouldn’t overreact or try to over-compensate after what has been challenging season with the franchise set to finish last in the eight-team IPL 2021 table. Williamson took over the captaincy from David Warner but SRH’s fortunes remained the same. (More Cricket News)

“The surfaces have varied a lot and I think we have seen that teams that have been successful have been able to adapt to these surfaces. Once again, it is important for us not to overreact and overcorrect. It has definitely been a challenging season for us in that aspect,” Williamson said after the defeat against KKR.

Williamson said that when performance is not great, focus is shifted on a lot of things which adds to the problems.

“I suppose personally, standing in as skipper in the second half of the tournament, you try to do have a collective focus. There are a number of things around the corner that can take the attention of the players, but you known that as a team, we are fortunate to be here," Williamson further said.

Williamson was disappointed that they couldn't build on Powerplay overs. “We got through the powerplay and there was an opportunity to build towards a 140-150 total and obviously we fell short of it. Williamson said after SRH went down by six wickets here on Sunday for the team's 10th defeat of the ongoing IPL season.”

The surface didn’t allow any batter to settle down, said Williamson. “It was a challenging surface, it was hard to get your rhythm on because of the tennis ball bounce. Particularly with the new ball, it sat on the surface and it reflected on the low strike rates which have been quite interesting in the second half of the tournament,” he said about Sunday's game.

