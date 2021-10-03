Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wobbly Middle-Order Makes Kolkata Knight Riders Worried

Knight Riders have won four of their last five IPL matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Get live cricket scores of KKR vs SRH in Dubai today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson could spoil Kolkata Knight Riders' party in Dubai tonight. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs SRH here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-03T18:15:34+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 6:15 pm

Match 49 Match 49

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 6:15 PM

    Will Sunrisers Hyderabad play party-poopers? With virtually no chance to make the IPL 2021 playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have just two wins from 11 matches, can easily upset Kolkata Knight Riders' calculations in Dubai this evening. SRH ran Chennai Super Kings close in their last match and KKR are coming off a five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings. KKR have the best run-rate among the four teams bunched together at 10 points each after 12 matches. A win today will put KKR in good stead. KKR's biggest worry has been their inconsistent batting. Venkatesh Iyer, 193 runs in five matches, has been brilliant at the top but Shubman Gill, with an average of 19.9, has been much below par. And if you add skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik's poor run, KKR have to lift themselves in the business end of the league stage. KKR have a couple of injury issues with Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson doubtful. If they can fix the second all-rounder's spot, then KKR will add depth to their middle-order batting. Shakib Al Hasan is a handy option to explore. Following live crickets cores of KKR vs SRH here.

