'If Your Mother Is Dying, Let Her Die', Kashmir's Star Footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo Shocked At Police Atrocity

An ace footballer of Kashmir, Mehrajuddin Wadoo today accused the police of detaining him when he was going to see his ailing mother.

“This morning I received a call about my mother’s illness. I rushed to see her,” he said. He said at the Budshah chowk nakka he was stopped by a constable, who allowed him to move forward when informed about the mother’s illness and her critical condition.

However, he said, he was stopped by the police officer in-charge. “I told the officer my mother is very ill and I wanted to see her. Whatever he said was shocking. He told me if your mother is dying let her die. These were the words from the officer in-charge there. I was shocked. He took my vehicle to the police station. Another constable there started abusing me without any reason and took me to the police station in his vehicle,” Wadoo told Outlook.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo had earlier posted a tweet recalling his experience, but then later deleted it. Outlook asked him for the reasons behind him deleting it, he didn't give any explanation.

“I was taken to the police station Maisuma. After two hours I told Munshi of the thana that I should be given phone to make a call. He gave me my phone on the condition that I can call only person. I called a friend and told him about my situation and told him to get me out of this,” he said. He said after ten minutes he was let off. He later tweeted to Jammu and Kashmir Police’s twitter handle saying police should have respect for the “people like us who have contributed to the state and country for many many years. Some of your officers are treating people like animals,” he adds.

Police, however, says Wadoo was traveling without any movement pass and he had misbehaved with an officer on the spot. A senior official said only his vehicle was taken to police station and on the intervention of some senior officers, he was allowed to go and his vehicle was also released. “He was advised to travel with valid curfew pass in future,” the officer said.

Wadoo has represented the Indian national team. Born in Rainawari area of Srinagar on September 13, 1984, he started playing football at the age of eight. Mehraj started his career as a striker, then a defender and later a midfielder. In 2002-03, when Mehraj got opportunity to show is talent, he amazed everyone in the National Football League for Hindustain Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In 2004 he was recruited by Sporting Club de Goa. He later joined Mohun Bagan and become one of the few players who left Mohun Bagam to join its arch rivals East Bengal in 2007. From 2005-11, Mehrajuddin Wadoo represented Indian national football team. In India Super League 2018-19 he joined FC Pune City as Under-19 coach.