Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, SA Vs WI: South Africa Crush West Indies By 8 Wickets

South Africa will next play Sri Lanka in their third Group 1 match on October 30, while West Indies will take on Bangladesh a day earlier.

ICC T20 World Cup, SA Vs WI: South Africa Crush West Indies By 8 Wickets
Rassie van der Dussen, left, and Aiden Markram, right, stitched an unbeaten 83-run stand in 54 balls for the third wicket. | AP Photo

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup, SA Vs WI: South Africa Crush West Indies By 8 Wickets
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T20:02:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 8:02 pm

Aiden Markram struck a whirlwind unbeaten fifty as South Africa produced an all-round effort to bounce back strongly from their opening defeat and beat West Indies by eight wickets to secure their first win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah, UAE on Tuesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Both South Africa and West Indies started their Super 12 campaign on a losing note. While the Proteas were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to six-wicket loss against England.

South Africa will next play Sri Lanka in their third Group 1 match on October 30, while West Indies will take on Bangladesh a day earlier.

South Africa first weathered Evin Lewis' (56) initial onslaught to restrict West Indies to 143 for eight and then rode on solid batting displays from Markram (51 not out off 26), Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out off 51) and Reeza Hendricks (39) to comfortably chase down the target with 10 balls to spare.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Contrary to the end result, South Africa did not have the best of starts to their chase losing skipper Temba Bavuma early to a run out.

But Hendricks, who replaced Quinton de Kock dropped for for not taking knee against racism, and van der Dussen then stabilised the innings with a 57-run second wicket stand.

After Hendricks' dismissal, van der Dussen and Markram then carried South Africa forward to bring down the equation to 44 off last six overs.

While van der Dussen held one end up, Markram played an explosive knock to take South Africa home.

Markram decorated his innings with two fours and four sixes.

Earlier, Lewis smashed a quickfire half-century before West Indies lost the plot to manage the modest score.

Lewis and Lendl Simmons (16) got West Indies off to a flier. The duo put on 73 runs off 63 balls for the opening stand before West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals.

Lewis did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership. He showed his aggressive intent from the beginning, hitting Kagiso Rabada for a boundary over backward point and then lofted the bowler straight over his head in the next ball.

Next it was Aiden Markram's turn to face Lewis' wrath as the batter struck two sixes and a four in successive balls to garner 18 runs in the fifth over.

Lewis then smashed Anrich Nortje over mid-off but a ball later the bowler induced a thin edge from Simmons which wicket-keeper Henrich Klaasen failed to hold.

Lewis was in ominous form as he didn't spare a single South Africa bowler. He brought up his fifty in style, slog sweeping Tabraiz Shamsi over deep square-leg to reach landmark in just 32 balls.

Lewis continued in the same vein after his fifty and clobbered Keshav Maharaj for a six but finally perished a ball later in search of one too many, holed out to Rabada at deep midwicket.

He struck three fours and six sixes during his 35-ball knock.

Two more quick wickets, somewhat, put a brake on West Indies' charge after the brilliant start given by Lewis.

But Simmons stay was struggle as his 35-ball innings was the joint-longest in terms of balls without a boundary in men's T20 World Cup.

Nicholas Pooran'S (12 off 7) stay was shortlived as he became Maharaj's second victim, caught by David Miller and then Simmons was castled by Rabada in the next over.

Shamsi was taken to task by West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle, hitting the left-arm spinner for a six each in the 16th over.

Gayle's run-a-ball 12 knock was cut short by Dwaine Pretorius before Andre Russell was cleaned up by Nortje in the next over. Shimron Hetmyer was run out a ball later to compound the West Indies problems.

Pollard made 26 off 20 balls but failed to push up the scoring towards the end.

Tags

PTI Aiden Markram Temba Bavuma Quinton de Kock Kieron Pollard Chris Gayle Rassie van der Dussen Sharjah UAE Cricket South Africa national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under Scanner For Links With Betting Companies, Adani Group to Get Ahmedabad?

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under Scanner For Links With Betting Companies, Adani Group to Get Ahmedabad?

Black Lives Matter: Cricket South Africa Issues Statement After Quinton De Kock's Pull Out

Rahul Dravid Applies For India Head Coach's Post; VVS Laxman In Fray For NCA?

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Hails India-Pakistan Sporting Brotherhood

PAK Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Lose Three Quick Wickets

ENG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Eye On Spinners As High-Flying England Face Bangladesh

Men’s Boxing World Championships: India’s Akash Sangwan Storms Into Second Round

T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya’s Shoulder Injury Vs Pakistan ‘Not Serious’, Says BCCI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Hammer Defending Champions West Indies - Highlights

SA Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Hammer Defending Champions West Indies - Highlights

Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s Global Experience Helped, Says Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s Global Experience Helped, Says Mohammad Nabi

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket of PAK vs NZ

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket of PAK vs NZ

Read More from Outlook

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

Soumitra Bose / The BCCI on Monday named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022.

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Preetha Nair / Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar strongly asserted that the voters cannot be wooed with false promises and money as people are deeply rooted in the Congress.

Advertisement