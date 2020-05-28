ICC Defers Decision On T20 World Cup Till June 10

After months of uncertainty, the International Cricket Council (ICC) was expected to finally decide on the fate of the men's 2020 World T20 in Australia with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

But the sport's world governing body instead decided to defer the decision, and it will not come before June 10. The decision was taken during its Board meeting, via teleconference.

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," the ICC said in a statement after the teleconference.

On Wednesday, the ICC dismissed reports of T20 World Cup postponement as "inaccurate". In a statement, it said that "planning for the event [T20 World Cup] continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus."

The flagship event is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia released details of their international schedule, featuring blockbuster full series against touring India. But there was not mention of T20 World Cup.

Besides the T20 World Cup, other agenda items have also been deferred until June 10.

Another important agenda that got undivided attention during the meet was the change of baton in its corridors of power with Shashank Manohar leaving the chair at the end of his second two-year term.

Reports emerged that there was a monetary exchange between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) with an eye on the upcoming elections has been dismissed by the Ethics Officer.

The ICC in its release said: "A number of board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance."

It was widely reported that the office of the ICC General Counsel and Company Secretary on behalf of the incumbent chairman had brought a matter concerning the loan made by the ECB to CWI to the Ethics Officer on April 30. And in his order, the Ethics Officer had dismissed the chairman's fear and said that he doesn't see the exchange as having anything to do with the upcoming elections.

"There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020," the release added.

It's also reliably learnt that the news leaks in India that Manohar is being snubbed by the Board of Control for Control in India (BCCI) has not been taken kindly by the ICC.

Sources, however, claimed that Manohar will not be backed by the BCCI with England's Colin Graves likely to be his successor.