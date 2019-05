Bangladesh, once a punching bag for the heavyweights, are now punching above their weight. They are open to any challenge, and when it comes to Pakistan matches, they tend to produce their best.

Pakistan lost to minnows Afghanistan in their first warm-up match. Bangladesh will play India on Tuesday in their final warm-up game.

6:45 PM IST: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Unfortunately the rain is unrelenting in Cardiff, forcing #PAKvBAN to be abandoned without a ball bowled. pic.twitter.com/vaKYh7Hg4y — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 26, 2019

5:43 PM IST: It's still raining, and teams have taken lunch

Toss delayed due to rain

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain