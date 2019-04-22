Cricket World Cup 2019: Full List Of Squads

In a few weeks' time, the Cricket World Cup 2019 will start with a mouth-watering fixture between eternal bridesmaids England and South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30.

India, one of the pre-tournament favourites besides hosts England and defending champions Australia, face the Proteas in their opener on June 5 at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

All but two teams competing in the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup have announced their squads. New Zealand were the first to do so and Pakistan the latest. The West Indies and Afghanistan are yet to announce their squads.

All the teams are required to submit a 15-member squad by April 23. Changes to the squad can be up to May 22.

Hosts England and the top seven other teams in the ICC One Day International rankings (as of September 30, 2017) automatically qualified for the tournament, while Afghanistan and the West Indies qualified from the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Here's a look at the squads:

AFGHANISTAN

To be announced

Coach: Phil Simmons (WI/TTO)

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (vc & wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Coach: Justin Langer (AUS)

BANGLADESH

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Coach: Steve Rhodes (ENG)

ENGLAND

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (vc & wk), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Coach: Trevor Bayliss (AUS)

Note: England will finalise their squad on May 22.

INDIA

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Coach: Ravi Shastri (IND)

NEW ZEALAND

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor

Coach: Coach: Gary Stead (NZ)

PAKISTAN

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik (vc), Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

Coach: Mickey Arthur (RSA)

SOUTH AFRICA

Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (vc & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Coach: Ottis Gibson (WI/BAR)

SRI LANKA

Dimith Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha (SL)

WEST INDIES

To be announced

Coach: Floyd Reifer (WI/BAR)