ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, SA Vs BAN: Bangladesh Post Their Highest ODI Score

Bangladesh posted their highest ODI score as Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan took them to 330 for six against South Africa in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval, London on Sunday.

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

Mushfiqur made 78 from 80 balls and Shakib's 75 came from 84 balls as the pair stitched a 142-run partnership for the third wicket, which was Bangladesh's highest World Cup stand.

The total eclipsed their previous highest ODI total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015.

Here's a look at some key numbers:

BANGLADESH'S HIGHEST TOTAL IN ODIs

- Bangladesh recorded their highest ever total in one-day internationals as well as in World Cup by making 330 for six against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday (June 2).

- Bangladesh's previous highest in one-day internationals was329 for six in 50 overs against Pakistan at Dhaka on April 17, 2015 while 322 for four in 48.1 overs against Scotland on March 5, 2015 was the previous highest in World Cup.

BANGLADESH'S HIGHEST TOTALS IN WORLD CUP

330/6 vs South Africa at The Oval on 02-06-2019

322/4 Scotland Nelson 05-03-2015 (Won )

288/7 New Zealand Hamilton 13-03-2015 (Lost)

283/9 India Dhaka 19-02-2011 (Lost)

275/7 England Adelaide 09-03-2015 (Won)

HIGHEST EVER STAND FOR BANGLADESH IN WORLD CUP

- Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan set a new record of highest ever stand for Bangladesh in World Cup by adding runs for the third wicket against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday (June 2).

- Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim who put on 141 for the fifth wicket against England at Adelaide on March 9, 2015 held the previous record.

HIGHEST STANDS FOR BANGLADESH IN WORLD CUP



142 for 3rd by Mushfiqur Rahim/Shakib Al Hasan vs South Africa at The Oval on 02-06-2019

141 for 5th by Mahmudullah/Mushfiqur Rahim vs England at Adelaide on 09-03-2015

139 for 2nd by Mahmudullah/Tamim Iqbal vs Scotland at Nelson on 05-03-2015

114 for 5th by Mushfiqur Rahim/Shakib Al Hasan vs Afghanistan at Canberra on 18-02-2015

92 for 2nd by Imrul Kayes/Junaid Siddique vs The Netherlands at Chattogram on 14-02-2011

* Stats by Syed Pervez Qaiser