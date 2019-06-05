ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 9, BAN Vs NZ: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Match

After pulling off a memorable win over more fancied South Africa, a confident Bangladesh will take on disciplined New Zealand knowing they can upset their applecart in an ICC World Cup fixture.

Live Blog | Full Coverage | Schedule

Fast-improving side Bangladesh underlined their potential with a fine 21-run victory at The Oval over the Proteas who came into this World Cup as a low-key side always failing to match hype, while New Zealand thrashed former champions Sri Lanka in their opener.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: Ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and New Zealand

Date: June 6 (Thursday)

Time: 6:00 PM IST, toss at 5:30

Venue: The Oval, London

Live Telecast: India - Star Sports Network; Afghanistan - National Television; Australia - Fox Sports and Nine Network; Arab World - OSN Sports Cricket and Eleven Sports; Bangladesh - Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports; United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports; Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Dialog TV; South Africa - SuperSport; New Zealand - Sky Sport

Live Streaming: India - Hotstar; Afghanistan - Hotstar; Australia - foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au and Kayo; Arab World - OSN.com and PlayWavo.com; Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd.com; Pakistan -Sonyliv.com, Tensports.com.pk; United Kingdom and Ireland - Skysports.com; Sri Lanka - Channeleye.lk, Hotstar, South Africa - SuperSport.com; New Zealand - Sky.co.nz, skygo.co.nz/livetv, Fan Pass

Preview

Bangladesh made 330-6 -- their highest one-day total -- with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan hitting 75 in front of a passionate crowd strongly in their favour.

Chasing the daunting total, South Africa never really looked like winning as Bangladesh spinners remained economical while pacers were disciplined.

Previously, Bangladesh had won a tri-series against West Indies and Ireland before the World Cup and have series wins over India and Pakistan since the last World Cup.

Therefore, New Zealand will have their task cut out and will know this will be a far sterner test than Sri Lanka whom they beat easily.

The Kiwis' superb bowling display saw them dismantle the Lankans for just 136 all out in 29.2 overs, with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagging three wickets each.

Chasing the paltry target, the Black Caps were never in any sort of trouble as Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) went about their job with little fuss.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor