ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, ENG Vs PAK: Live Updates Of England, Pakistan Match At Trent Bridge

Hosts England won their first match, beating South Africa while former champions Pakistan suffered a massive defeat at the hands of West Indies.

Moeen Ali Gets His Third; Pakistan 200

A 88-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez ended by Moeen Ali, his third wicket of the day. Good catch from Chris Woakes. Azam made 63 off 66. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new man. England were 200/3 after 33 overs.

Roy Drops A Sitter

Jason Roy dropped Mohammad Hafeez when the Pakistan batsman was on 14, just arrived after the departure of Imam-ul-Haq, to Moeen Ali in the 21st over. Adil Rashid not so lucky as his spin partner. Pakistan were 160/2 after 27 overs. Babr Azam on 49 off 49.

Drinks

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (36 off 40) in the 15th over, Moeen Ali. But at Drinks, they are well placed at 90/1, after 16 overs.

England Lost Review Very Early

Pakistan off to a flier. England, desperate for warly wickers, wasted the review in the eight over. Jofra Archer hit Imam-ul-Haq but there was an inside edge. Pakistan were 69 without loss in ten overs.

First Ball

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Pakistan. Chris Woakes open the attack for England. Imam faced the first ball.

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

One Change For England, Two For Pakistan

Mark Wood in for Liam Plunkett for England. Pakistan brought in Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim.

Toss

England captain Eoin nMorgan won the toss and opted to field.