ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Statistical Preview

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will begin on Thursday (May 30) with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval. England have won 15 of their last 19 ODI series and are the team to beat on their home soil.

Here’s a look at some interesting numbers ahead of the opening clash of the tournament -

--> Jos Buttler, who has hit 299 fours in 131 ODIs, needs just one more boundary to become the 15th England batsman and 125th overall to complete a triple century of boundaries in the format.

--> Imran Tahir, at 40 years and 63 days, is the oldest player in this World Cup. This will be his third World Cup, all for South Africa.

--> PERFORMANCE IN WORLD CUP

SOUTH AFRICA

Played: 55

Won: 35

Lost: 18

Tied: 2

Success%: 65.45

ENGLAND

Played: 72

Won: 41

Lost: 29

Tied: 1

Success%: 58.33

--> Hashim Amla is 37 runs away from becoming the second player to complete 1000 runs in England-South Africa ODI matches. Amla has scored 963 runs so far. Only Jacques Kallis (1054) has amassed 1000-plus runs in ENG-SA ODI matches till date.

--> The game will be Eoin Morgan’s 200th ODI appearance for England.

(With Inputs From S. Pervez Qaiser)