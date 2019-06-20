Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in a Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia have made three changes, replacing fit-again Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Voulter-Nile with Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of a back spasm while Mosaddek Hossain has hurt his shoulder.

In their absence, Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain have been drafted into the playing eleven.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

(PTI)