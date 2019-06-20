﻿
Australia won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in a Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

20 June 2019
Australia have so far won four of their five matches in the Cricket World Cup 2019.
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in a Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD

Australia have made three changes, replacing fit-again Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Voulter-Nile with Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of a back spasm while Mosaddek Hossain has hurt his shoulder.

In their absence, Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain have been drafted into the playing eleven.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

