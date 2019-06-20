In a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match, Australia, the most successful side in the history of Cricket World Cup, will take on giant-killers Bangladesh on at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Welcome to our live coverage of the 26th match of World Cup between Australia and Bangladesh. Get the latest updates and live score here.

4:57 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan continues. Four singles from it. AUS-153/1 after 28 overs. Lights on as dark cloud hover over the ground.

4:54 PM IST: Soumya Sarkar on with his fourth over. Five singles from it. AUS-149/1 after 27 overs.

4:51 PM IST: Five singles from Mehidy Hasan's sixth over. AUS-144/1 after 26 overs. David Warner into his 70s.

4:48 PM IST: Soumya Sarkar on with his third over. Seven runs from it, including a four off the last ball, hit by Usman Khawaja to backward square leg. AUS-139/1 after 25 overs.

4:44 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan on with his fifth over. One busy over. Two doubles and three singles for seven runs. AUS-132/1 after 24 overs. 22 runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

4:41 PM IST: Soumya Sarkar gets another over. Four dots to Usman Khawaja and a huge shout for LBW. Ball pitched outside leg. One leg bye and a wicket from the over. AUS-125/1 after 23 overs.

4:37 PM IST; Mehidy Hasan on with hs fourth over. Just two singles. AUS-123/1 after 22 overs.

A moment to cherish. AP Photo





4:34 PM IST: What a bowling change. Soumya Sarkar, right-arm medium pacer, strikes with his fifth ball. Aaron Finch caught at short third man by Rubel Hossain. FoW-121/1 (20.5). Usman Khawaja, left-handed batsman, is the new man. Four runs from the over. AUS-121/1 after 21 overs.

4:29 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan on with his third over. Aaron Finch gets yet another fifty, with a four to fine leg, off the fourth ball. He takes 47 balls. Seven runs from the over. AUS-117/0 after 20 overs.

4:25 PM IST: Rubel Hossain on with his fourth over. Two dots, two singles, then two wides -- both down the leg. A misfield allows David Warner to take a double off the last ball. Sux runs from the over. AUS-110/0 after 19 overs.

4:19 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan resumes the proceedings after the break. And a huge shout for an LBW against David Warner. Another dot, then a single to long-on. very tidy over. Three singles. AUS-104/0 after 18 overs.

4:14 PM IST: Rubel Hossain on with his third over. A double off the third ball, as David Warner runs it down. And with that Warner and Aaron Finch added 100 runs. Hossain hits back with a snorter, with the ball hitting Warner on the glove. Three runs from the over. AUS-101/0 after 17 overs. Drinks!

4:11 PM IST: Bowling change. Mehidy Hasan, off spinner, gets his first over. Aaron Finch hits the fourth and fifth balls for a six, over deep square leg, and a four respectively. 12 runs from the over. AUS-98/0 after 16 overs.

4:06 PM IST: Rubel Hossain continues. Tidy over. Three singles. David Warner reached fifty with a single off the last ball, in 55 balls. AUS-86/0 after 15 overs.

4:02 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan on with his third over. David Warner hits the first ball for a four, past cover, then follows it up a six, over deep mid-wicket. A single to end the 11-run over. AUS-83/0 after 14 overs. Warner is on 48 off 51.

Two captains, two different stories. AP Photo

3:59 PM IST: Bowling change. Rubel Hossain, right-arm medium pacer, into the attack. Five runs from the over -- three singles and a couple. AUS-72/0 after 13 overs. Bowling change. Rubel Hossain, right-arm medium pacer, into the attack. Five runs from the over -- three singles and a couple. AUS-72/0 after 13 overs. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch and David Warner have posted Australia's best opening partnership in ODIs at Trent Bridge. The previous best was 61 runs.

3:55 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan on with his second over. One busy over. Four singles and a three, off the fourth ball as David Warner plays it past cover fielder. Seven runs from the over. AUS-67/0 after 12 overs. Both the Aussie openers are in 30s.

3:50 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza continues. Five very good balls, then a bad ball, to spoil the over. Aaron Finch gently glides the last ball to fine leg for a four. Seven runs from the over. AUS-60/0 after 11 overs.

3:46 PM IST: Bowling change. As expected 'the real tiger' Shakib Al Hasan into the attack with hos left-arm spin. Two dot balls to Aaron Finch. But the Aussie skipper hits a crunchy straight drive for a four off the third ball. And fifty-run opening stand for the defending champions. Six runs from the over. AUS-53/0 after ten overs.

3:42 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza continues. A double off the first ball as Aaron Finch plays it to mid-wicket, then four dots -- all hitting to fielders. A quick single to end the over. Three runs from the over. AUS-47/0 after nine overs.

3:38 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman on with his fourth over. Singles off the first and third balls, then David Warner plays a very good looking pull shot for a six off the fourth ball. Fizz pays the price for dropping it short. The over ends with a very well directed bouncer to Warner. Eight runs from the over. AUS-44/0 after eight overs.

Warner happy letting it go. AP Photo





3;32 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza continues. Three dots to David Warner. The left-handed opener hits a beautiful four past the mid-off fielder for a four. Five runs from the over. AUS-36/0 after seven overs.

3:28 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman on with his third over. Three singles, then a dot to David Warner. One more single, off the fifth ball. Four runs from the over. AUS-31/0 after six overs.

3:24 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza continues. Rival captain Aaron Finch hits the first ball for a six, over cover. Sabbir Rahman drops David Warner at point off the last ball. Nine runs from the over. AUS-27/0 after five overs.

3:19 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman continues. A single off the third ball, then David Warner gets four free runs -- running down to very very fine leg -- off the fifth. Six runs from the over. AUS-18/0 after four overs.

3:14 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza on with his second over. Just three singles from it. AUS-12/0 after three overs.

3:10 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm fast medium pacer, shares the new ball with his skipper. David Warner times the second ball to perfection, and it races to square boundary. Lightning fast outfield. Rahman responds very well, two dots and a huge shout for LBW against the left-handed batsman. Just missing the leg stump. A dot to end the over. Four runs from it. AUS-9/0 after two overs.

3:05 PM IST: Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza starts the proceedings. First ball to David Warner. Three dots, then a single. Aussie captain Aaron Finch hits the fifth ball for a four, to square leg boundary. Five runs from the first over.

Will they roar today? AP Photo





2:40 PM IST: Three changes for Australia, two for Bangladesh. Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile in for Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson in the Aussies XI; while Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman are in for Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain in the opposition camp. Three changes for Australia, two for Bangladesh. Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile in for Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson in the Aussies XI; while Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman are in for Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain in the opposition camp. Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

2:33 PM IST: Australia win the toss and bat first against Bangladesh.

2:27 PM IST: Toss in a bit. Meanwhile, Toss in a bit. Meanwhile, another injury scare for India . Three-dimensional Vijay Shankar reportedly suffered an injury during nets.

Should Australia, five-time World champions, worry about facing Bangladesh? This is the main talking point ahead of their World Cup fixture at Nottingham. Believe it or not, Aaron Finch & Co are a worried lot. And Shakib Al Hasan is the player in focus . If the 32-year-old from Magura continues his red-hot form, then the Tigers can hope for another big scalp.

Also Read: 6 Fun Day Trips From Nottingham



In fact, Aussie wicketkeeper



The truth, however, is -- Bangladesh are not only about Shakib. They are known for punching above their weight. They have not only become a very consistent ODI side but started producing commendable results against the so-called heavyweights. The point in case -- the wins In fact, Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey has admitted that "Bangladesh are playing some really good cricket at the moment and it's led by Shakib".The truth, however, is -- Bangladesh are not only about Shakib. They are known for punching above their weight. They have not only become a very consistent ODI side but started producing commendable results against the so-called heavyweights. The point in case -- the wins against South Africa and West Indies , and the fight against New Zealand in this World Cup.