India became the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with one group match to spare. Now the focus is on India's semifinal opponents. But who will the Virat Kohli-led side play?

Defending champions Australia were the first to book a place in the last four, while hosts and pre-tournament favourites England became the third team to book a place for the knock-outs. New Zealand, who set the pace in the tournament, are the hands-down favourites to join the three in the last four, but they will wait for the result of Pakistan-Bangladesh match to officially confirm it. An improbable result in favour of Pakistan will only deny the Kiwis their back-to-back semifinal appearance.

So, what will the semifinals line-up be like?

Australia and India have one match each left in the group stage, and how they perform against Sri Lanka (for India) and South Africa (for Australia) will have a direct bearing on deciding the top two teams.

As things stand now, Australia are at the top, with 14 points (+1 net run rate), while India are second with 13 points (+0.811). England are already third.

Scenario 1: If both Australia and India win their matches, it remains as it is; and India will play England in the semis.

Scenario 2: If Aussies lose and India win, then India play the fourth-place team (presumably New Zealand) as the table toppers (India with 15 points, and Australia with 13)

Scenario 3: If India win and Australia share points with the Proteas (India with 15 points, and Australia with 14), India still play the 'Kiwis'

Scenario 4: If India lose or share points with Sri Lanka (India with 13 points), irrespective of Australia's result, India play England.

Is there a chance of India playing Australia in the semis?

- No. Whatever happens, to both the teams in their respective final group matches, they will finish in the top two. Order can be changed, of course.

Here's how the semis fixture is drawn: Table toppers will play the fourth-placed team, while the second and third-placed teams face off in another semis.

The first semifinal will be played on July 9 (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester; while the second semifinal will be played on July 11 (Thursday) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

And the final will be played on July 14 (Sunday) at Lord's, London.