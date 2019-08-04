I Could Not Believe It When I Got The India Cap, Says Navdeep Saini After T20I Win Vs West Indies – WATCH

﻿
Navdeep Saini made his debut for India, in a T20I win over West Indies. The bowler notched three wickets and conceded 17 runs.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Saini was also adjudged man-of-the-match.
2019-08-04T11:35:54+0530

After an excellent India cricket team debut, pacer Navdeep Saini has been pushed into the spotlight after his displays Vs West Indies in the first T20I, in Florida. India won the match by four wickets. The 26-year-old has revealed that he couldn't believe himself when was handed the India cap before the match.

(Report | Highlights | Scorecard)

"When I received the India cap (on Saturday morning), I could not believe that today is the day which I was waiting for," Saini told his senior pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an interview posted on BCCI Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: WI Vs IND: After Navdeep Saini's Dream India Debut, Gautam Gambhir Destroys Bishan Singh Bedi And Chetan Chauhan

Saini notched three wickets and conceded 17 runs. He was also adjudged man-of-the-match.

Speaking about his wolf tattoo on his left hand, Saini said, "During my childhood, I and my big brother used to watch a lot of movies on wolves. That is why I have this tatoo."

(PTI Inputs)

