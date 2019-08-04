Former India opener and BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir wasted no time in tearing apart Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini made a dream debut against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Saini, 26, won the man of the match award in his first international match after helping India beat the Windies by four wickets. He returned with figures of 3/17 from his spell of four overs, including two wickets off successive deliveries in his first international over.

Gambhir, who fought tooth and nail to have Saini included in the Delhi domestic team against the wishes of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) including those from former players Chetan Chauhan and Bishan Singh Bedi, took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI."

Last year, Gambhir openly offered 'condolences' to Bedi and Chauhan after Saini got call-up to the Indian squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. He wrote, "My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI."

Born in Karnal, Haryana, Saini managed to impress the likes of Gambhir -- a fact that the bowler openly admits to. And was drafted into the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) side for the 2017 Indian Premier League season. Since his breakthrough domestic season 2017-18 season, wherein he claimed 34 wickets in Delhi's Ranji Trophy campaign, including a five-for in a losing cause against Vidarbha in the final.

He then joined Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2018 IPL season, but failed to get a game in the cash-rich tournament. The 2019 season saw him featuring regularly. And since, he has seen a steady rise in his fortunes.

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played today at the same venue.