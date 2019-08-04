﻿
WI Vs IND: After Navdeep Saini's Dream India Debut, Gautam Gambhir Destroys Bishan Singh Bedi And Chetan Chauhan

WI Vs IND: After Navdeep Saini's Dream India Debut, Gautam Gambhir Destroys Bishan Singh Bedi And Chetan Chauhan

Gautam Gambhir, who fought tooth and nail to have Navdeep Saini included in the Delhi domestic team against the wishes of DDCA officials, hailed the Karnal-born pacer's performance while taking a jibe at Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets for 17 runs to set up India's 4-wicket win against the West Indies.
2019-08-04T11:08:35+0530

Former India opener and BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir wasted no time in tearing apart Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini made a dream debut against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

(Report | Highlights | Scorecard)

Saini, 26, won the man of the match award in his first international match after helping India beat the Windies by four wickets. He returned with figures of 3/17 from his spell of four overs, including two wickets off successive deliveries in his first international over.

Also Read: Kohli Heaps Praise On Debutant Delhi Boy Saini

Gambhir, who fought tooth and nail to have Saini included in the Delhi domestic team against the wishes of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) including those from former players Chetan Chauhan and Bishan Singh Bedi, took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI."

Also Read: Saini Has 'Proved Himself At Different Stages, Says Bhuvneshwar

Last year, Gambhir openly offered 'condolences' to Bedi and Chauhan after Saini got call-up to the Indian squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. He wrote, "My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI."

Born in Karnal, Haryana, Saini managed to impress the likes of Gambhir -- a fact that the bowler openly admits to. And was drafted into the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) side for the 2017 Indian Premier League season. Since his breakthrough domestic season 2017-18 season, wherein he claimed 34 wickets in Delhi's Ranji Trophy campaign, including a five-for in a losing cause against Vidarbha in the final.

Also Read: Pant Throws His Wicket Once Again, Becomes Target Of Angry Fans

He then joined Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2018 IPL season, but failed to get a game in the cash-rich tournament. The 2019 season saw him featuring regularly. And since, he has seen a steady rise in his fortunes.

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played today at the same venue.

or just type initial letters