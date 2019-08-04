﻿
West Indies Vs India, 1st T20I: Navdeep Saini Has 'Proved Himself At Different Stages', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Navdeep Saini notched three wickets and conceded only 17 runs off four overs as India registered a T20I win over West Indies in Florida on August 3.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Even India captain Virat Kohli praised Navdeep Saini.
2019-08-04T09:38:39+0530

Debutant Navdeep Saini hogged the limelight in India's T20I win over West Indies, in Florida's Lauderhill. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels that the 26-year-old  bowled really well and has proved his mettle in the past too (Indian Premier League, India A and domestic cricket).

(Report | Highlights | Scorecard)

"He (Saini) bowled really well as everyone has seen. The most important thing is that he proved himself at different stages whether it is domestic cricket, IPL (Indian Premier League) or India A," Kumar said during the post-match press conference.

Saini notched three wickets and conceded only 17 runs off four overs. Khaleel Ahmed also had a good outing, registering one wicket in two overs.

ALSO READ: WI Vs IND, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Debutant Navdeep Saini, Predicts Bright Future For Pacer

"Being a senior player, you always want to perform and if you could not perform, you just want to contribute to the team. This is the first I wanted to do and luckily I did that. But when youngsters play with you like Navdeep Saini did well, Khaleel is there, so, you always want to talk to them and you always want to make them feel comfortable. That is the first thing I want to do and that is what I did with them," Kumar said.

India registered a six-wicket victory over West Indies, with both sides set to meet for the second T20I on August 4 in Florida's Central Broward Regional Park and Central Broward Stadium.

(ANI Inputs)

Navdeep Saini Bhuvneshwar Kumar Cricket India national cricket team West Indies national cricket team
