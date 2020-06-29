Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini Sign One-year Extensions With Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have signed one-year contract extensions with Juventus, the Serie A leaders have confirmed. (More Football News)

The experienced pair were both on contracts that would have expired this year, but they will play on for at least another campaign.

Chiellini has been with the club since 2005 and amassed over 500 appearances for the Bianconeri, while Buffon first arrived in Turin 19 years ago, his spell only interrupted by a season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite their advanced years – Chiellini and Buffon are 35 and 42 respectively, Juve still see value in the Italy icons and will be able to count on them again in 2020-21.

"These are players who need no introduction," a Juve statement read. "Champions whose story speaks for itself, and whose connection with the shirt they wear is indissoluble.

"Examples on the pitch and in the locker room, leaders, driving forces, bearers of the Bianconeri DNA, who wear it as a second skin.

"Gianluigi Buffon. Giorgio Chiellini. Captains, legends."