Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin

The 2024 European Championship is due to be played in June and July 2024 with the match schedule to be confirmed next year.

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin
The winners' trophy for the 2024 European Championship in Germany. | Twitter (UEFA EURO 2024)

Trending

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T10:08:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 10:08 am

Germany has unveiled the logo for 2024 European Championship during a ceremony with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final. Some guests and media were invited to Berlin’s Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The logo features an outline of the Henri Delaunay Cup — the bulbous tournament trophy — set on a colored oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadion’s roof.

It features colors from the flags of UEFA’s 55 member nations, set in 24 slices around the trophy to represent the 24 teams that will ultimately qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Organisers said the brand will promote a tournament where diversity is celebrated, and everyone should feel welcome. The tournament’s slogan ‘United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas’ — or ‘United at the Heart of Europe’ — is meant to convey a message of togetherness and inclusion.

Logos for each of the 10 host cities — Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart — were also presented with each featuring a famous local landmark. Berlin’s, for example, features the Brandenburg Gate.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“From now on, the tournament has a brand identity which reflects the ambition we have together with the host association and host cities,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said. The tournament is due to be played in June and July 2024 with the match schedule to be confirmed next year.

Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, with the final held in the refurbished Olympiasstadion. The stadium was originally built for the 1936 Olympic Games hosted by Nazi Germany. West Germany also hosted the World Cup in 1974 and the European Championship in 1988.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Germany Berlin Football UEFA European Championship UEFA Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Aim For Top-Two Finish Against Inconsistent Punjab Kings

'Rajasthan Royals Batsmen At Fault, Not Toss Or Pitch,' Fumes Sangakkara After Loss Vs Mumbai Indians

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Face Stiff Tests

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dodgy Knees Are BCCI’s Biggest Headache Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma Feels It's Advantage Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021 Playoff Fight - Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement