Gerard Pique Named In Barcelona Matchday Squad To Face PSG

February 16, 2021
Corona
Barcelona could be boosted by Gerard Pique's involvement against PSG after he was named in their matchday squad.

Omnisport 16 February 2021
Gerard Pique
Courtesy: Twitter (@3gerardpique)
2021-02-16T17:11:26+05:30

Gerard Pique is in contention to face Paris Saint-Germain after being named in the Barcelona matchday squad. (More Football News)

Barca host PSG at Camp Nou on Tuesday as their huge Champions League last-16 tie gets under way.

Pique has not played for almost three months since being replaced in the November 21 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

He suffered a sprain to his right knee and partial damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

But the defender has been named in a 21-man squad on the morning of the game, from which head coach Ronald Koeman will pick his team.

Barca followed the announcement with an excited tweet declaring Pique "is back".

As well as Pique, forward Martin Braithwaite is included after being medically cleared.

Ronald Araujo is still out, so the potential involvement of Pique alongside Clement Lenglet at centre-back will come as a big boost to Barcelona.

While former Barca star Neymar is ruled out, PSG still boast a host of attacking talent including Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and in-form Moise Kean.

