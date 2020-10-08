October 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Friends Reunited: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos And Pepe Reconnect After Portugal Vs Spain - See Pic

Friends Reunited: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos And Pepe Reconnect After Portugal Vs Spain - See Pic

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe reunited with their former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos after Portugal's friendly against Spain

Omnisport 08 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Friends Reunited: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos And Pepe Reconnect After Portugal Vs Spain - See Pic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the pitch during the international friendly match against Spain
AP Photo/Armando Franca
Friends Reunited: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos And Pepe Reconnect After Portugal Vs Spain - See Pic
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T15:27:26+05:30

Portugal and Spain shared a goalless draw in a friendly on Wednesday, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe reunited with old friend Sergio Ramos after the match.

Ronaldo and Renato Sanches both hit the crossbar for Portugal, while Dani Olmo went close to a winner for Spain in an entertaining clash in Lisbon midweek.

Rivalries were cast aside after the final whistle, when Real Madrid captain Ramos visited his former club-mates in the dressing room.

Ramos, Ronaldo and Pepe each played pivotal roles for Los Blancos in seasons gone by, and the three got together for a photo which the Madrid centre-back posted to his Twitter account.

"We're still around... and there's more to come! Happy to see you, my friends reunited," Ramos wrote.

Ronaldo is starring for Italian champions Juventus in Serie A, while Pepe is at Primeira Liga titleholders Porto.

While Spain host Switzerland on Saturday, Portugal face France on Sunday in the next batch of Nations League fixtures.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open 2020: Ailing Novak Djokovic Keen Not To 'Reveal Too Much' Before Stefanos Tsitsipas Semi-final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Football International Friendly (Football) Portugal national football team Spain national football team Real Madrid Juventus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos