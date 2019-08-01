﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Four Indian Women Boxers Enter Semis Of Russian Tournament

Four Indian Women Boxers Enter Semis Of Russian Tournament

The Indian boxers who reached the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament are Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj and Jony.

PTI 01 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Four Indian Women Boxers Enter Semis Of Russian Tournament
A bronze-medallist from the Strandja Memorial Cup earlier this year, Lovlina defeated Russia's Anastasiya Sigaeva 5-0 to be assured of a medal.
Twitter
Four Indian Women Boxers Enter Semis Of Russian Tournament
outlookindia.com
2019-08-01T13:53:01+0530

Asian gold-medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), along with two others Indians, entered the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

India Open gold medallist Neeraj (57kg) and former world youth bronze-medallist Jony (60kg) were the other two to make the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

A bronze-medallist from the Strandja Memorial Cup earlier this year, Lovlina defeated Russia's Anastasiya Sigaeva 5-0 to be assured of a medal. She will next take on Belarus' Alina Veber for a place in the final.

Pooja rebounded from a shock loss at the India Open in May with a 4-1 victory over Russia's Laura Mamedkulova.

Neeraj also secured a 4-1 win over Russian Sayana Sagataeva.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Susan Koshy Wins Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold At Masters Meet

Jony clinched a 5-0 win over Belarus' Anastasiya Obushenkova.

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) was the only one among the Indian women to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. The 2018 India Open champion suffered a 0-5 loss to Belarus' Yuliya Apanasovich.

Among the men, Ashish Insha (52kg) beat Azerbaijan's Salman Alizade 4-1 to enter the quarter-finals.

He joined 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki (56kg), GeeBee Boxing silver-medallist Govind Sahani (49kg) and 2018 India Open gold-medallist Sanjeet (91kg) in the last-eight stage.

Six Indian men and five women were in fray at the 21st edition of this tournament that features over 200 boxers from 21 countries.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Other Sports Boxing Sports
Next Story : India A Reduce West Indies A To 243/5 Despite Fifties From Montcin Hodge, Shamarh Brooks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters