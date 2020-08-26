Former India Athlete Iqbal Singh Boparai Kills Wife And Mother In United States

Former Indian athlete Iqbal Singh Boparai has been arrested in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania for killing his wife and mother. (More Sports News)

Citing local media reports in the US, the ToI reported that the 63-year-old was charged on Monday for “killing his wife and mother”.

Singh, who hailed from Urmar Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, was one of India's top shot putters in the 80s. He won a bronze medal at the 1983 Asian Athletics Championships, then migrated to the USA.

According to the report, Singh confessed to police officers Sunday morning following a call to 911, that he had killed his wife and mother.

“Singh advised officers that he had killed his wife and mother and they were inside the residence,” the delcotimes.com reported, quoting a release from the police.

The report added that police found an elderly woman’s body on the first-floor bedroom and the second victim’s body on the second-floor bedroom. Both victims, the police said, had stab wounds.

“An affidavit written by a detective indicates both victims had their throats slit. Police recovered a knife covered in blood from the kitchen counter,” the report said.

It's also reported that Singh told his son before calling the police, "I killed your mother and grandmother. Call the police to come and get me".