FIFA Women's World Cup: Brazil's Marta Equals Miroslav Klose's Record And Sets New Milestone In Football History

Brazil forward Marta is a true football legend, and has amazed fans with her poacher-like skills and immense work ethic over the years! Now, in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, the 33-year-old has equalled Miroslav Klose's WC goalscoring record of 16 golazos.

Also, she is the first player (male or female) to have scored in six five different editions of the global showpiece event. Klose's record was attained in four editions. She has also played fewer games than the German maestro!

ALSO READ: Indian Football Transfer Gossip: Chennai City's Nestor Gordillo Allegedly Signs For Pune City Without Informing Parent Club

She reached the two milestones in a loss to Australia, 3-2, in Brazil's Group C fixture, although Brazil still have top spot.

ALSO READ: Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul

Also, the Alagoas native has one more WC goal than Ronaldo, and four more than none other Pele.

Marta has never won the coveted trophy, but did come runners-up in 2007. Also, she has won the FIFA Award For Best Women's Player on six occasions (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018).