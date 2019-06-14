﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  FIFA Women's World Cup: Brazil's Marta Equals Miroslav Klose's Record And Sets New Milestone In Football History

FIFA Women's World Cup: Brazil's Marta Equals Miroslav Klose's Record And Sets New Milestone In Football History

In a loss to Australia in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, Brazil's Marta equaled German Miroslav Klose's record of 16 WC goals. Also, she became the first player (male or female) to have scored in six five different editions of the global showpiece event.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2019
FIFA Women's World Cup: Brazil's Marta Equals Miroslav Klose's Record And Sets New Milestone In Football History
Brazil's Marta scored in a loss to Australia in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.
AP
FIFA Women's World Cup: Brazil's Marta Equals Miroslav Klose's Record And Sets New Milestone In Football History
outlookindia.com
2019-06-14T13:13:41+0530

Brazil forward Marta is a true football legend, and has amazed fans with her poacher-like skills and immense work ethic over the years! Now, in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, the 33-year-old has equalled Miroslav Klose's WC goalscoring record of 16 golazos. 

Also, she is the first player (male or female) to have scored in six five different editions of the global showpiece event. Klose's record was attained in four editions. She has also played fewer games than the German maestro!

ALSO READ: Indian Football Transfer Gossip: Chennai City's Nestor Gordillo Allegedly Signs For Pune City Without Informing Parent Club

She reached the two milestones in a loss to Australia, 3-2, in Brazil's Group C fixture, although Brazil still have top spot.

ALSO READ: Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul

Also, the Alagoas native has one more WC goal than Ronaldo, and four more than none other Pele.

Marta has never won the coveted trophy, but did come runners-up in 2007. Also, she has won the FIFA Award For Best Women's Player on six occasions (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018).

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau FIFA Women's World Cup Football Other Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No Threat From Cyclone Vayu, Evacuees Can Return: Vijay Rupani
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters